AFA Appoints New President & CEO

Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.) Brings Vast Experience to Air & Space Forces Association

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Lt. Gen. Burt Field has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of the Air & Space Forces Association, the nation's foremost advocate for air and space power as the foundation of U.S. national defense.

"General Field is an outstanding and proven leader, whose extensive military, business, and non-profit volunteer experience make him the right leader to take AFA into its next chapter," said AFA Chair of the Board Bernie Skoch. "Throughout our extensive interviewing and vetting process, he earned praise for his ability to see the big picture, to care about people, to build teams, and to achieve great things."

A 1979 graduate of the Air Force Academy, Field was an F-16 pilot and Weapons School graduate—and former Commandant—who served 35 years in uniform. During that time, he commanded at the squadron, wing, and Numbered Air Force levels, including as commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force at Yokota, Japan, completing his service as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Requirements (A3/5) at Air Force Headquarters.

Following retirement, Field was Vice President for Strategic Planning at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, building on his Pentagon experience and a personal passion for strategy. He has also been active with the Falcon Foundation, which provides prep school scholarships to students whose initial applications to the Air Force Academy fall just shy of qualifying. The program has been highly successful in producing qualified USAFA graduates.

"This is a crucial time in our nation's history with the emergence of new threats and an ever more complex global environment," Field said. "I'm excited to build on AFA's history as a powerful advocate for air and space power and to support our Airmen, Guardians, and their Families in these challenging times."

Field will assume his new role April 1.

"I've been passionate about strategy since I was A3/5 and I've enjoyed building on that since," Field said. "Strategy in most companies is an 'infinite game,' as Simon Sinek would say. What do you want to achieve? Do your people have what they need to excel? What capabilities do you have? What capabilities do you need? And how do you execute on that and monitor progress along the way?"

Strategic planning, Field said, yields priorities, objectives, and metrics for performance, all things he will emphasize as AFA's next President & CEO.

Field succeeds Lt. Gen. Bruce Wright, USAF (Ret.), who led the Association from 2019-2024.

"The Board thanks General Wright for his dedicated service over the past five years," Skoch said. "His enthusiasm for Airmen, Guardians, and the Department of the Air Force will always be remembered."

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 113,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

SOURCE Air & Space Forces Association