AFA Honors Continental Flight 1404 Flight Attendants on 10th Remembrance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) today honors the heroic actions taken 10 years ago by the Flight Attendants and pilots on Continental Flight 1404 that saved 110 passengers.

"Flight Attendants Al, Pam, and Regina represented the best of what Flight Attendants do as aviation's first responders. Ten years ago, they safely evacuated all 110 passengers from the burning aircraft near a Denver runway," said Sara Nelson, AFA International President. "Al, Pamela and Regina are heroes."

On December 20, 2008, after being cleared for takeoff at Denver International Airport, CAL Flight 1404 veered off the runway, skidded and crashed into a ravine. Flight Attendants Al Felipe, Pam Howard and Regina Ressler evacuated passengers from the plane from the left side as the right side was burning, and the plane was melting around them. While the Boeing 737 sustained severe damage and the crash was noted as the most serious in the airport's history, every one of the 110 passengers and five crewmembers survived.

