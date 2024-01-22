AFA Welcomes Bahethi Family Foundation As Newest STEM Program Supporter

News provided by

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) welcomes the Bahethi Family Foundation as the newest sponsor of AFA's youth STEM programs, CyberPatriot and StellarXplorers.

"We're delighted to welcome the Bahethi Family Foundation to the wonderful group of supporters working with AFA to promote STEM education across our nation." said Stuart Pettis, Director of AFA STEM Programs. "The Bahethi family have been involved in AFA STEM programs as volunteers, and they know the importance of empowering young people in science and technology, and we're thrilled to have their support."

Om and Sara Bahethi established the Bahethi Family Foundation (BFF) in 2012 to empower individuals in science and technology. Since then, they have generously contributed over $3 million to scholarships, schools, colleges, and universities across the United States and Rajasthan, India. Their dedication to fostering STEM education propels the foundation's ongoing commitment to giving back and creating opportunities for others, as they once received themselves.

"At the Bahethi Family Foundation, we take great pride in our partnership supporting AFA's STEM programs," said the Foundation's director, Caitlyn Dreux. "Together, we are united in our commitment to enhancing equity in STEM education and closing opportunity and achievement gaps."

The $25,000 donation allows AFA to expand its reach to encourage STEM education among America's youth.



About CyberPatriot
CyberPatriot is the nation's largest youth cyber education program and AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. In addition to the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, the program features AFA CyberCamps, an Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, a Tech Caregiver certification and community service opportunity, and CyberGenerations—a program aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to stay protected from cyber threats. For more information, visit www.uscyberpatriot.org

About StellarXplorers
AFA's StellarXplorers Space STEM Program inspires high school and middle school students toward careers in space, aviation, and other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future. The StellarXplorers National Space Design Competition provides specific training in solving orbit planning, satellite design, and launch vehicle planning with the help of system simulation software. For more information, visit www.stellarxplorers.org

About AFA
The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 113,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

