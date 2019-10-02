AFAR Honors 12 Visionaries Who Are Making Travel A Force For Good

"When we launched AFAR 10 years ago, we believed we could make a positive impact on the world by inspiring and guiding people to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. One of the best things we've been able to do since then is connect with others who share that vision," says AFAR Cofounder Greg Sullivan.

Launched in 2016, the Travel Vanguard has grown into a community of leaders who inspire and help one another to pursue the common goal of turning travel into a force for good. AFAR gathers this community each year in New York City not only to celebrate, but also to share ideas. Says Cofounder Joe Diaz: "There is nothing more powerful than uniting visionaries around a common goal and shared values to rise above the fray and help others do the same."

Jennifer Flowers, AFAR's Deputy Editor and lead editor for AFAR Vanguard, reflected on the 2019 award recipients. "I'm delighted to welcome this year's group of visionaries into AFAR's Travel Vanguard. Their dedication, focus, and ability to make a positive impact in the world is work well worth celebrating, and sharing with our larger community, which includes the world's best and most influential travelers."

AFAR'S 2019 Travel Vanguard:

Shannon Stowell—CEO, Adventure Travel Trade Association

Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch—Cofounders, Roman and Williams Building and Interiors

Christian de Boer and Dean McLachlan—Cofounders, Refill the World

Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto—Mayor, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Kristine McDivitt Tompkins—Cofounder, Tompkins Conservation and former CEO of Patagonia

Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst—Cofounders, AmaWaterways

Fred Swaniker—Founder, African Leadership University

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo—President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises

Ben Minicucci—President and COO of Alaska Airlines

AFAR's stories about these visionaries and change makers can be found in AFAR magazine's November/December 2019 issue, as well as on AFAR.com here: https://www.afar.com/vanguard-2019

AFAR will celebrate the Travel Vanguard in an invitation-only event on October 3, 2019, in New York City. The celebration will culminate in a party and silent auction benefiting AFAR's non-profit, Learning AFAR. Check out the live event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/AfarMedia/posts/10157269286237199?__tn__=-R-R

About AFAR Media:

AFAR Media is dedicated to inspiring and enabling deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. AFAR launched as a print travel magazine at the height of the recession in 2009 to approach travel in a way that no other media publication was doing and has grown into the most critically acclaimed multiplatform travel media company, with the most traveled and most influential audience. Based in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR, a non-profit program transforming communities by giving underserved high school students the opportunity to make an impact through their travel experiences; AFAR Experiences, an immersive travel event series; and AFAR Advisor, a B-to-B platform inspiring and empowering the world's best travel advisors.

Contact: Joe Diaz, joe@afar.com, 646-430-9888

SOURCE AFAR Media

Related Links

http://www.afar.com

