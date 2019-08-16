AFAR Media Launches AFAR Advisor for Luxury Travel Advisors

"AFAR's mission has always been to inspire and enable travelers to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling experiences around the world. Now, we are taking that belief and support to the best travel advisors in the world so they can help their clients have these kinds of travel experiences," says Greg Sullivan, CEO and cofounder of AFAR. "This is the perfect time to launch, as we celebrate AFAR's 10th anniversary in 2019."

AFAR has been a long-time supporter of the advisor industry, and continues to hold bi-annual meetings with its Travel Advisory Council, a board of top advisors and industry leaders. With AFAR Advisor, the brand will now reach thousands of the most active, engaged, and knowledgeable travel advisors.

AFAR has hired Annie Fitzsimmons to spearhead the content. Annie has worked in travel and media for 14 years, most recently as digital editor at Virtuoso and editor-at-large and luxury editor at National Geographic Traveler for nine years. She is also the travel editor at WeWork. Having spent the last 10 years in New York City, Annie recently moved to London with her family.

"I have loved watching AFAR's commitment to excellence, values, and innovation which has led to their incredible growth. I am looking forward to tapping into our collective global network of hotels, destinations, cruise lines, tour operators, and travel advisors to build engaging, helpful, and fun content," Fitzsimmons says.

AFAR is also excited to announce that AmaWaterways will serve as the exclusive launch sponsor of AFAR Advisor. AmaWaterways will provide new and valuable content, written with an AFAR voice, to help advisors book travelers on river cruise vacations through the world's most beautiful waterways.

"AmaWaterways is pleased to be the exclusive launch partner of AFAR Advisor providing content specifically designed for travel advisors," says Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. "Our growth and success over the past 17 years would not have been possible without our travel partners, and we are always looking for innovative ways to assist them in reaching and servicing their affluent and well-traveled clients."

"AFAR readers are travelers who want to see the world in an authentic and immersive way - that is what AmaWaterways is known for," says Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. "Kristin and I personally curate our itineraries and work with our team to offer the best locally sourced food and wine, plus excursions to deepen an appreciation of the culture and people visited. Our collaboration with AFAR puts our brand in front of those who want to travel deeper into a destination, and AFAR Advisor assists our travel partners in connecting with those guests."

About AFAR Media:

AFAR Media is the multiplatform media company dedicated to experiential travel, inspiring, guiding, and enabling its audience to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. Founded by Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz, AFAR launched as a print travel magazine at the height of the recession in 2009 to approach travel in a way that no other media publication was doing, to meet a rapidly-growing appetite amongst travelers for more immersive and authentic experiences. Based in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR; AFAR Advisor; and AFAR Experiences, an exclusive immersive travel event series.

About AmaWaterways:

A family-owned company celebrating 17 years on the river, AmaWaterways offers unforgettable river cruises with 24 ships sailing Europe's Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, Garonne, Dordogne, Dutch and Belgian Waterways and Douro Rivers, Southeast Asia's Mekong and Africa's Chobe River. Led by experienced river cruise co-founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its innovative stateroom design featuring unique "twin balconies"; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options for the active traveler; and its award-winning dining. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, each ship features onboard amenities such as hair and massage salons and a fitness room, and many have heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of AmaMagna, which at twice the width of traditional river ships, offers a new dimension in luxury river cruising.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including 2018 AFAR Reader's Choice Award for "Best River Cruise Line.

