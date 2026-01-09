Afari and Geely Unveiled "G-ASD", a new Intelligent Driving System at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show, Afari and Geely jointly announced the global launch of G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving), a new intelligent driving system. As a highly integrated and model-driven solution, G-ASD is built to accelerate the transition toward higher levels of autonomous driving.

Today, the foundation model has become the driving force of autonomous driving industry. Afari proposed "model penetration" as a key metric of intelligent driving systems, reflecting both the breadth and depth of AI model adoption within the system. G-ASD is based on an end-to-end model architecture and combines multiple advanced AI paradigms, including multimodal foundation models, Visual-Language Models (VLM), Vision-Language-Action models (VLA), world models, and reinforcement learning. By leveraging these technologies, G-ASD is designed to deliver a safer, smoother, and more AI-native driving experience to users.

The launch of G–ASD marks the official market introduction of Afari's intelligent driving solutions. The system is already deployed across 16 vehicle models under the Zeekr and Lynk & Co brands, with over 300,000 units equipped to date.

SOURCE Afari Technology