AFAR's First-Ever Travel Happiness Survey with Exclusive Partner Aruba Tourism Authority Reveals: What About Travel Makes Us Happier

The results: Travelers reported that they wished they could travel more. They were happiest when they had a flexible travel itinerary, took a relaxing trip to a tropical island, and got to know locals, try out their favorite local food and activities. But what about these specific travel experiences made consumers so happy? AFAR and the Aruba Tourism Authority kept digging.

The in-depth survey asked a series of questions, including an open-ended question that asked consumers to recount their happiest travel memories. AFAR editors selected four of these consumer submissions that embodied the very heart of why travel makes people happy and transformed them into a new animated video series to be distributed across AFAR.

"This survey sought to uncover what about travel made people happy," commented Julia Cosgrove, AFAR Media Vice President and Editor in Chief. "At AFAR we've always believed that when you travel and experience the world, you're more appreciative for what you have, you're more likely to live in the moment, and your sense of wonder and possibility about your own life expands exponentially."

The survey results are revealed in conjunction with a big, happy moment for AFAR Media—its 10 year anniversary. The results of the survey are live on afar.com and are publicized in the September/October issue of AFAR. The issue is centered around 10 years of deeper travel and how it has inspired happiness.

"Our journey with the travel visionaries at AFAR on this innovative program has been incredibly rewarding," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "The AFAR & Aruba Travel Happiness Survey and the compelling, insightful content that has emerged from it, has dramatically raised the bar for integrated partnerships and awareness on a global scale for One happy island."

About AFAR Media: AFAR Media is the multiplatform media company dedicated to experiential travel, inspiring, guiding, and enabling its audience to have deeper, richer, and more fulfilling travel experiences. Founded by Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz, AFAR launched as a print travel magazine at the height of the recession in 2009 to approach travel in a way that no other media publication was doing, to meet a rapidly-growing appetite amongst travelers for more immersive and authentic experiences. Based in New York and San Francisco, AFAR's diverse portfolio of platforms includes: AFAR magazine; AFAR.com; Learning AFAR; AFAR Advisor, and AFAR Experiences, an exclusive immersive travel event series.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba—One Happy Island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease; and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Nestled in the southern Caribbean outside the fringes of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami, and a four-hour flight from New York City and boasts year-round cooling trade winds with an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers, and everyone in between a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping, and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool—accessible only by foot or off-road vehicle. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach, and cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for both first-time guests and loyal visitors. As the most "digitally-savvy destination in the Caribbean" and recipient of numerous Adrian awards, including a Platinum in 2015, Aruba has long been recognized as a leader in innovation and creativity. Engage with Aruba on Instagram via @arubatourism and on Twitter via @aruba.

