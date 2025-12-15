AFAS Announces Name Change to Air & Space Forces Aid Society

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) announced that it has changed its name to the Air & Space Forces Aid Society. The change was approved by Air Force Secretary Troy Meink and the service chiefs of both the Air Force and Space Force, along with the broader Board of Trustees.

New Name Reflects Commitment to Both Services

"This change is overdue, and it reflects the heart and commitment AFAS has shown since the Space Force was created in 2019," said Board of Trustees President and SAIC CEO James Reagan. "But what hasn't changed — and will not change — is our mission to stand in the gap for Airmen, Guardians, and their families when life is at its hardest."

As the official relief organization of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, AFAS will retain its well-recognized acronym, which has represented the Society for decades. Alongside the updated name, the organization is also unveiling a new logo that incorporates the Space Force Delta while honoring the Society's historic Air Force roots — a visual symbol of unified support to both services.

Honoring Legacy While Embracing the Future

"What we want the force to know is that we are here for all of them. Airman or Guardian. Active, Guard, Reserve, or retired," said retired Air Force Maj Gen Ed Thomas, who leads the organization. "We were created by Airmen, for Airmen — and now for Airmen and Guardians. We're proud of that legacy and have a lot to live up to."

Thomas noted the branding change is simply a natural and clear step in the evolution of the organization.

The Trusted Resource for More Than 80 Years

Established by General Hap Arnold and his wife, Bee, in 1942 as the Army Air Forces Aid Society, AFAS has remained a trusted resource for military families — strengthening readiness and resilience through:

Emergency financial assistance

Scholarships and education support

Community programs

Disaster relief

AFAS provided nearly $15 million in support last year, including $4.5 million in disaster relief following Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Recently, AFAS distributed $1.5 million to families affected by the government shutdown.

The Department of the Air Force's ad agency, Austin-based GSD&M — the organization that produced the "Top Gun" recruiting commercial and other advertising for the Department — performed the branding work pro bono for AFAS.

The updated name and logo will appear across AFAS communications over the coming weeks. AFAS looks forward to continuing its work alongside partners and supporters to empower military families and strengthen readiness across both services.

For more information, visit afas.org.

About AFAS

Air & Space Forces Aid Society (AFAS) is the official relief organization of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. Founded in 1942, AFAS provides financial assistance, scholarships & education support, community programs, and disaster relief to Airmen, Guardians, and their families.

