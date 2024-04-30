AFAXYS BECOMES A PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afaxys, LLC, a socially conscious healthcare company focused on serving public health professionals and their patients, today announced its new legal distinction as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). This designation further demonstrates Afaxys' commitment to the more than 31 million Americans that rely on the public health system safety net for their essential care, including sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Different from traditional profit focused corporations, registration as a PBC signifies a commitment to balancing social purpose with business operations, fostering long-term value creation and mission alignment.

While our mission has evolved as our business has grown, our true purpose remains steady – to do right by society.

"Afaxys was founded in 2008 to assure the long-term, well managed supply of mission-critical contraceptives and other medical products for public health family planning providers," said Ronda Dean, President, CEO & Co-Founder of Afaxys. "While our mission has evolved as our business has grown, our true purpose remains steady – to do right by society. I'm proud to see the change in our legal distinction as a PBC while we continue to work towards the realization of this important purpose we set for ourselves over 15 years ago."

To align with this new distinction, Afaxys has updated its mission statement to:

The public benefit purpose of Afaxys, Inc. is to advance health equity and contribute to a healthier, more empowered society where every individual has the healthcare resources needed to lead the fulfilling life they choose. Afaxys will ensure access to high-quality products for patients served by public health professionals.

About Afaxys

Afaxys, a Public Benefit Corporation, uniquely partners with public health and private industry to ensure healthcare providers have stable pricing and reliable access to the products and services they need to care for their patients.

The Afaxys enterprise comprises a family of companies that operate under two wholly owned subsidiaries: Afaxys Pharma, LLC and Afaxys Group Services, LLC (AGS). Afaxys Pharma provides a broad portfolio of branded and generic contraceptives to the public healthcare market. AGS is a strategic sourcing operation that negotiates favorable pricing across a broad base of products and services through its Group Purchasing Organization and emapp. For more information visit www.afaxys.com.

