AFBC: Denial of a Problem Like Student Loans Won't Make Them Go Away

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If student loans have become a hassle to deal with, some borrowers can become overwhelmed and try to just bury their heads in other things. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, encourages people to not be disheartened and to stay strong because new ways to handle problems like student loans are being worked on and the only way for things to get better is to keep working at it.

Even if someone isn't meaning to, it can be easy to start drifting out of reality. For some, that could mean denial that a problem exists or burying themselves in work or other activities that take their focus off of the problem. Longer work hours, partying every night and spending money they may not really have, for every problem there are dozens of more ways to attempt to ignore that problem. Taking a mental break from a problem can be healthy and gives the mind a chance to relax, but ignoring a situation that has become a problem might only exacerbate it. "For some people, acknowledging that there is a problem can be really difficult. It can be similar to admitting defeat and, in a country that really encourages the underdog, people can have a hard time struggling to find a solid path to follow if it looks different than what they wanted," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Hearing that there is a way to ease trouble that student loans may have caused has been a relief to many, and an even bigger relief for many borrowers participating in federal income-driven repayment plans. AFBC has been able to help alleviate some of the burden borrowers have by aiding them in applying for said programs. "Sometimes student loans can become a problem, at no fault of the borrower. It is one of the biggest financial issues right now for our country and a problem that has the potential to hinder people for the rest of a lifetime. AFBC has been assisting borrowers since its creation to help themselves in getting back to their life with potentially lowered payments thanks to federal income-driven repayment programs and for some borrowers, even getting them on track for student loan forgiveness," said Molina.

