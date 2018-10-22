AFBC: Some Schools Tuition Prices Are Finally Stabilizing, So Why Are Students Still Struggling to Afford College?

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing different parts of life is something everyone has to deal with, but certain balances wind up becoming a struggle to maintain. Affording college and the rest of life is one of those struggles for many Americans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation service company, says that more students are forced to make tough financial decisions every semester that may be costing them more than just the costs of rising tuition.

More students are struggling to afford attending college, even if more colleges are maintaining stable tuition costs. For California students, a lot of the trouble is coming from uncontrolled, rising housing costs. Affording off-campus housing and college is tough, especially when someone is trying to work to make ends meet. Working night shifts often means hard hours that have the potential to hurt a college attendee's grades, and if their grades fall low enough, even their funding. Sometimes then they'll have to quit the job they were working, either to settle for one with fewer hours or stop working entirely, resulting in having to take out more loans because they now have even less money. "Even just a small amount of extra money from a part-time job can mean the difference between a healthy meal and skipping dinner. But the common part-time jobs tend to have high stress levels, which isn't likely to do a student loan borrower any favors," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC.

Schooling is one of the biggest stressors that people have to deal with, largely because it's hyped up as one of the most important parts of a person's life. But student loans can get out of control even for some of the most responsible borrowers. AFBC has helped thousands of qualified student loan borrowers apply for federal income-driven repayment programs, potentially lowering their monthly payments and getting them on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years of being in the program. "We believe that student loan repayment shouldn't have to be a struggle. That's why we're so committed to helping our clients work towards financial wellness and continuing to help them through the recertification process after they've been accepted into an income-driven repayment program," said Molina.

