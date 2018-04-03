AFBC: While Certain Cities Are More Livable for Student Loan Borrowers, Federal Protections Make Difference Throughout the US

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain cities may be friendlier to millennials with student debt than others. Friendlier in the way of finances, that is, according to a new report by from RewardExpert. Lincoln, Nebraska, tops the list as the best city for millennials with student loans. While some borrowers may be motivated to move to certain cities, others may be unable to. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a private document preparation company that assists student loan borrowers in applying for and recertifying enrollment in federal repayment programs, reminds borrowers that federal repayment options are available regardless of location in the United States.

"It may be true that certain places are easier to live in if you have student debt," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "But federal programs are — as the name suggests — available to qualified borrowers throughout the U.S., and that's important."

While millennial student loan borrowers may fare pretty well in cities like Lincoln, Milwaukee, El Paso, or Fargo (all fall within the top ten), the denizens of Chattanooga, Charleston, Hattiesburg, or Wilmington (all in the bottom ten) deserve no less protection against repayment issues. Myriad reasons might be holding certain student loan borrowers from moving to cities which are more hospitable to their financial success. The federal protections that are available to qualified student loan borrowers regardless of their state or city of residence, then, become even more crucial.

AFBC has assisted thousands of student loan borrowers to identify and successfully apply for federal income-driven repayment plans, which are often an affordable alternative to the Standard repayment plan for borrowers. AFBC continues to support clients through recertification assistance as income-driven repayment plans require yearly recertification of income and family size for a borrower to remain in the plan.

"Borrowers enrolled in these plans can enjoy their benefits no matter the region they live in," said Molina. "We are happy to assist our clients utilize the resources they have on hand in an effort to make their student loan situation easier."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

AFBC is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Links

AFBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afbc-while-certain-cities-are-more-livable-for-student-loan-borrowers-federal-protections-make-difference-throughout-the-us-300623887.html

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center

Related Links

https://afbcenter.com

