AFC Foundation Announces Charitable Donation to Corners Outreach

Donation will help Georgia-based nonprofit uplift under-resourced communities across the Metro Atlanta area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Foundation, a nonprofit organization that was established by the management team of the Advanced Flower Capital platform ("AFC"), seeks to collaborate with the companies that AFC works with to give back and support communities in states in which they operate. AFC is a financing platform to the cannabis industry that includes, among other funds, AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq:AFCG), a Nasdaq-listed real estate investment trust.

AFC Foundation is thrilled to announce that it has donated to the Corners Outreach nonprofit organization in Georgia. This donation marks AFC Foundation's latest charitable contribution to a service-based organization. Previously, AFC Foundation has supported Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates Association ("PA CASA"), Yo Soy Ella and The Weldon Project.

"The evolution of the cannabis industry is heavily reliant on the health of the communities in which the businesses operate. As a result, it is imperative that we work to improve these communities and invest in their future endeavors," said Robyn Tannenbaum, President of AFC Foundation and a co-founder of AFC. "We are proud to continue our efforts to enact social change. More importantly, we are excited to support an organization like Corners Outreach that works to improve education and career opportunities for families."

Corners Outreach is a nonprofit organization that strives to equip Metro Atlanta's underserved students of color and their families with the tools needed to lead full lives through educational development and economic opportunities.

"We are thrilled to learn that AFC Foundation has identified Corners Outreach as a worthy charity and appreciate their support. With this donation, we will continue integrating ourselves in the communities in which we operate and strengthen the programs we use to support marginalized communities throughout the greater Atlanta area," said Corners Outreach President and CEO Larry Campbell.

About AFC Foundation

AFC Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by the management team of the Advanced Flower Capital platform, collaborates with cannabis operators that have received funding from the AFC platform to give back and support communities in states in which they operate. AFC Foundation looks forward to highlighting the nonprofit organizations that it supports.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFCG) is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma's senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

