AFCC To Launch Rebrand at AIA Conference, Will Become AFC

News provided by

American Fiber Cement

06 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

Unveiling New Company Name, Logo, Product Names, Brand Positioning, and Website

LITTLETON, Colo., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fiber Cement Corporation (AFCC), a leading distributor of high-density fiber cement products, announced they will now be known as American Fiber Cement (AFC), and they are unveiling new branding at this week's AIA Conference on Architecture Expo (June 8-9) at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The new AFC branding will include a new logo, product names, website, and brand positioning.

Continue Reading

In addition, the company announced it will continue to sell its full suite of fiber cement products, formerly produced by Cembrit (which was purchased by Swisspearl in 2022), albeit under the new AFC product names. The new fiber cement product names, including their former Cembrit monikers, are:

NATURAL

  • AFC Stone  (Patina)
  • AFC Groove  (Patina Inline)
  • AFC Blast  (Patina Rough)

COLOR

  • AFC Core  (Solid)
  • AFC Surface  (Cover)
  • AFC Matte  (Transparent)
  • AFC Rustic  (Deco)

"We are excited to reveal our new branding, but we also want to ensure that our distributors, reps, and customers understand that while the names are changing, we will continue to sell Patina, Patina Inline, Patina Rough, Deco, Solid, Cover, and Transparent. In essence, from a product standpoint, nothing is changing. The same specifications, support, and service you've come to expect from us will still be available," said Donna Anglada, General Manager of AFC.

Ms. Anglada added that by retaining AFC's ability to sell former Cembrit products, like Patina, it gives the company a distinct advantage over its competitors, due to its 30+ years of experience customizing products to customer specifications, its ability to provide superior technical support, and having a stronger knowledge base than those just beginning to sell these products. Also, AFC's U.S.-based inventory enables shorter fulfillment times and better volume pricing.

Representatives of AFC will be available to discuss the company's new branding at booth #1251 during the AIA conference's expo June 8-9. Link to AFC's new website and logo: https://www.americanfibercement.com

ABOUT AMERICAN FIBER CEMENT
For over 30 years, American Fiber Cement has been a leading distributor of a wide variety of state-of-the-art, high-density fiber cement products. The company's custom cut cladding solutions offer exciting design elements that are attractive, light weight, durable, cost-effective, sustainable, maintenance free, and warrantied. In addition, the technical staff at AFC consults with architects and installers regarding specifications, installation tips, and on-site training.

Contacts:             Gail Bitondo
                            (303) 972-5107, x103
                            [email protected]

SOURCE American Fiber Cement

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.