WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- African Discovery Group (' AFDG'), Copper Intelligence pending, highlights the announcement that leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a historic peace deal, ending the long-running conflict in the region at a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump in Washington, with the respective Excellencies, President of the DRC, Felix Tshisekedi and President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

The Trump administration has led talks between DR Congo and Rwanda, hoping that resolving the differences between the two neighbours will pave the way for the US to increase investments in the resource-rich region, including numerous items on the strategic minerals list. On August 27, 2025, the United States government added copper to its draft list of strategic metals, due to a supply deficit that is projected to equate to 2mm tons a year in the United States alone, due its necessity in telecommunications infrastructure, data centers, artificial intelligence capital expenditure spend, electronic vehicle manufacture and defense-related industries.

According to US President Trump, "in DR Congo, China has already snapped up many of the minerals so the US is playing catch-up". In the hopes of the Trump administration implementing its peace model, President Trump has additionally stated that up to now US companies had been cautious about investing in DR Congo. The emerging transparency, improving governance, and a stronger enabling business environment in the DRC, will help enable the vital private sector investing environment, and bankability. President Trump added "It's a great day for Africa."

Thursday's agreement builds on a Regional Economic Integration Framework that will define economic partnerships with the three countries, with the US simultaneously signing bilateral trade agreements, bringing new opportunities in the sphere of critical minerals, and President Trump promising the advent of US companies.

At the time of the closing of the Copper Intelligence transaction, scheduled for the coming weeks, the company will become the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded and domiciled in the United States.

