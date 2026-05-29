(AFDG) Copper Intelligence announces 1:100 reverse split, additional corporate actions

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence is pleased to announce numerous corporate actions recently reviewed by FINRA, pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490. These include a name change that had been previously filed in Delaware on February 2,2026, to Copper Intelligence Inc., a ticker symbol change, and a 1:100 reverse split that will become effective on June 1, 2026. The 1 for 100 Reverse Split, Name Change, and Symbol Change for AFRICAN DISCOVERY GROUP, INC. (AFDG) was announced on FINRA's Daily List on 5/29/2026. This corporate action will take effect at the open of business on 6/1/2026. The new ticker symbol will be AFDGD. After 20 business days, the ticker symbol will be changed to CUAI.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper has become one of the most strategic commodities of our time, essential for electrification, decarbonization and digital transformation. From renewable energy to EV's, drones and data centers and infrastructure it underpins nearly every global growth sector. Rising demand, coupled with supply constraints has already pushed copper to record levels. While production from the world's largest mines remains vital to maintaining supply it is no longer enough. The industry must also accelerate the approval and execution of new projects- often challenged by regulatory environmental and capital hurdles. Copper is no longer just a cyclical metal - it is a strategic enabler of modern development at the core of the global future.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper production is among the largest in the world, with the DRC concentrating 65% of newly announced copper reserves identified worldwide in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Copper Intelligence is proud to be the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States.

Since the company's last update, Copper Intelligence announced the acquisition of the Kitungu Exploration Licence PR-15880, diversifying the corporate focus from solely on Eastern Congo with its Butembo exploration program additionally to the Copper Belt in southern DRC, with another potentially large deposit. The company additionally announced a joint venture with CoTec Holdings of Canada, focused on processing historical copper tailings in the country.

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SOURCE Copper Intelligence Inc.