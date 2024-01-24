AFD.health Transitions to SWELL Medical, Ushering in a New Era of Family-Centric Healthcare

Rebranding Signals a Shift Toward Personalized, Compassionate, and Inclusive Telehealth Services

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFD.health proudly announces its rebranding as SWELL Medical (SMed), marking a strategic shift towards a more personalized and family-centric approach to healthcare. Effective January 18th, 2024, SWELL Medical (SMed) embodies a profound dedication to providing compassionate care that reflects the values of family and community, the official platform will be available to the public on February 1st, 2024 at SWELLHEALTH.CARE.

Named after each of Dr. Laura Purdy 's children, Sam, William, Eleanor, Lydia, and Laura, SWELL Medical (SMed) represents a new chapter in telehealth innovation, prioritizing a family-oriented experience for all users. Dr. Purdy's vision for SWELL Medical (SMed) is to create a healthcare enterprise that is not only accessible and reliable but also fosters genuine connections and a sense of belonging.

"SWELL Medical is more than a healthcare service; it's a commitment to revolutionizing the way families access and experience medical care," expresses Dr. Laura Purdy. "Our focus on personalized telehealth excellence aims to provide a comforting and consistent healthcare experience for every individual, embodying the values of compassion, accessibility, and inclusivity."

SWELL Medical's Five Core Principles:

Direct Interaction with Real Medical Providers: SWELL Medical ensures users have direct access to qualified medical professionals, fostering trust and authenticity in every interaction. Specialization in Therapeutic Communication: In addition to medical expertise, SWELL Medical professionals prioritize empathy and understanding, offering a therapeutic partnership tailored to individual needs. Familiarity and Consistency: Prioritizing continuity, SWELL Medical emphasizes building lasting relationships between users and their trusted healthcare providers. Accessibility and Convenience: Operating 24/7, SWELL Medical offers seamless access to medical advice and care, ensuring continuity of care regardless of location or time. Inclusive and Stigma-Free Virtual Care: Embracing health equity, SWELL Medical dismantles stigmas associated with seeking healthcare, offering an accessible and comfortable option for users of all ages.

SWELL Medical (SMed) invites everyone to join in this transformative journey, where personalized, convenient, and compassionate healthcare takes center stage, regardless of life's twists and turns.

About Laura Purdy, MD, MBA:

Among the nation's foremost thought leaders on the future of digital healthcare, "America's Favorite Doctor" Laura Purdy, MD, MBA is a board-certified Family Medicine Physician and the Medical Director of the SWELL Medical (SMed) brand. Having been licensed in all 50 states (including D.C.), she serves patients nationwide while partnering with industry innovators to develop virtual health offerings that support a higher standard of care. Beginning her career as an Army physician, Dr. Purdy spent 14 years helping soldiers and their families through the power of telehealth. Now, she is a sought-after digital medicine expert and advisor for hundreds of leading telehealth providers. Learn more at drlaurapurdy.com and on instagram @AmericasFavoriteDoctor .

About SWELL Medical (SMed):

SWELL Medical (SMed) is a pioneering Telehealth Enterprise, reshaping the healthcare landscape with a commitment to revolutionizing the way families access and experience medical care. Driven by the values of compassion, accessibility, and inclusivity, SWELL Medical's personalized telehealth excellence ensures a comforting and consistent healthcare experience for every individual. With a focus on connected care, anywhere, SWELL Medical is dedicated to providing genuine connections and a sense of belonging in the realm of telehealth, available to the public on February 1st, 2024 at SWELLHEALTH.CARE. Learn more at drlaurapurdy.com and on Instagram @AmericasFavoriteDoctor .

