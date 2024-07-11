LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based clothing brand Aféa (Angels from Earth) is thrilled to announce its official launch, innovating the fashion industry with unique, ready-to-wear pieces for the modern woman. Aféa combines sophisticated materials and innovative shapes to redefine everyday fashion, offering a distinctive blend of contemporary style and timeless elegance. Designed in Los Angeles and crafted in Italy, Aféa is committed to delivering the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality. Each garment is crafted using the finest fabrics, ensuring uncompromising comfort and style.

Aféa Launches: Merging Sustainable Fashion with Modern Innovation

Aféa envisions a future where women rule a multiplanetary universe, yet remains grounded in the beauty of Earth's natural forms and shapes. This respect for our planet is reflected in Aféa's modern, futuristic designs, which harmoniously combine forward-thinking aesthetics with elements inspired by nature.

By producing in small quantities, Aféa guarantees exclusivity while minimizing waste. To keep up with demand, Aféa offers a made-to-order option, ensuring that customers can still acquire their favorite designs. Aféa's production process is affiliated with the World Fair Trade Organization, ensuring ethical practices and fair treatment of workers. This commitment aligns with Aféa's values of sustainability, craftsmanship, and ethical production, reinforcing the brand's dedication to creating a positive impact throughout its supply chain.

"Our mission at Aféa is to redefine everyday fashion by offering women timeless pieces that reflect their values of style and craftsmanship," says Aféa's founder and creative director, Nina Gabriadze. "Aféa is made for the Women of Earth, and our designs are meant to empower them to express their unique identities with confidence. The idea for Aféa came while I was designing and rendering digital clothes for my 3D characters in Cinema 4D and other software applications. This hobby revealed the limitless possibilities of the digital environment compared to the physical world, inspiring me to merge futuristic creativity with tangible designs. Aféa is about providing its customers with beautiful options where style and substance coexist harmoniously."

Nina arrived in New York at the age of 20 as a first-generation immigrant to the United States. After graduating from business school, she built her career in the US, bringing a diverse background in the tech and business worlds while maintaining a passion for creativity and personal style. Aféa represents Nina's vision of how modern, powerful women should dress—a vision she is actively realizing.

For more information about Aféa and to explore its debut collection, visit www.shopafea.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Gabriadze

917-946-5819

[email protected]

SOURCE Aféa (Afea LLC)