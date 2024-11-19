NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFERIY, a leading brand in portable power and clean energy solutions, is launching its Black Friday sales event on November 21, offering unprecedented discounts on its top-tier energy solutions.

AFERIY Black Friday Sale Begins – Get Your Perfect Power Solution at the Best Prices of the Year!

Customers can take advantage of the Black Friday deals on the AFERIY website or on Amazon. Powered by cutting-edge technology, including LiFePO4 batteries from EVE Energy, BMS Ultra Safe technology, an intelligent UPS function with a response time of under 10ms, stable pure sine wave output, and a dual inverter system, AFERIY is delivering powerful, reliable energy solutions at the best prices of the year. Save up to $1800 in this sale.

During the event, customers can purchase the highly popular, value-packed AFERIY P210 power station for just $859. With a 2048Wh battery capacity, 2400W output, rapid and safe 1.5-hour charging (now with enhanced battery protection), and 16 output ports, the P210 has earned acclaim from outdoor enthusiasts, electrical professionals, and off-grid living advocates alike. Its advanced BMS Ultra Safe system and low-latency UPS ensure continuous and safe power, even in sudden winter outages, making it ideal for harsh, low-temperature environments. Originally priced at $1,499, customers can save up to $640, preparing for adventures, home backup, or emergencies with ease.

The AFERIY P310 is a high-capacity power station featuring a 3840Wh battery and 3300W pure sine wave output, with a maximum 2200W AC port input and 2000W solar input, ensuring efficient support for critical power needs. This powerhouse is suitable not only for high-power home appliances and emergency applications but also for charging RVs and electric vehicles (EVs), meeting demands for both outdoor trips and home backup with stable, reliable power support that can help reduce electricity costs. Originally priced at $2,599, it's available during the sale for only $1,599, with savings of up to $1,000.

The AFERIY P010 is an ultra-portable power station equipped with UPS functionality and constant power mode, ideal for diverse power needs. With 800W output and a 512Wh battery capacity, it can support appliances up to 1,000W in constant power mode. Its industry-leading lightweight design at just 6.25 kg makes it an easy-to-carry, flexible, and secure power station. During the event, save up to $300 and get it for just $299.

Customers who purchase any AFERIY product and join the official Facebook event will have a chance to win an AFERIY P210 or AFERIY P010 power station for free. For additional discounts on other products and solar panels, please visit the AFERIY website or Amazon.

