AFEX Launches Home Delivery of Foreign Currency

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AFEX, a leading global provider of foreign exchange solutions, has launched an online currency site, allowing United States residents to order foreign currency before they travel.

As one of the largest private holders of foreign currency, AFEX offers competitive rates on 90 different currencies. Globe-trotters can combine multiple currencies in a single order.

Currency order screen

Busy travelers will benefit from the convenience of secure home delivery. Next-day delivery is free for orders over $1,000 US. All purchases are fully insured and delivered via FedEx to all US states (except Massachusetts). In-store pick up is also available at the AFEX retail stores in New York or Beverly Hills.

"We're pleased to offer customers across the country the same great rates and high-level of service provided by our boutique locations on both coasts," said Nigel Hobson, AFEX Americas Sales Director. "I'm always more comfortable traveling if I have some local currency with me, and our delivery is convenient and fast. Our service spares people the hassle and expense of airport kiosks or hunting for a currency exchange store at their destination."

AFEX also plans to launch a multi-currency prepaid card later this year.

ABOUT AFEX

AFEX is a trusted global payment and risk management solutions specialist with a heritage dating back to 1979. AFEX offers a broad range of consumer and corporate services to clients around the world, including online foreign exchange capabilities and wire transfers. AFEX retail solutions provide cash in all major and minor currencies, including many exotic currencies.

Contact:

AFEX - William Evers T: +1 818-728-3848 E: wevers@afex.com.

Related Images

homepage-afex-currency-portal.jpg

Homepage AFEX currency Portal

Currency order screen

SOURCE Associated Foreign Exchange (AFEX)