AFEX Selected to Enhance eGlobalfares Payment Solutions Across the Globe

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AFEX has been selected by eGlobalfares, a leading provider of multi-GDS, 24/7 web-based airline fare management systems targeted at corporate travel management companies and multinational corporations, to expands its payment solution offerings. eGlobalfares provides Corporate Travel Management Companies and other travel-related organizations an efficient and integrated ability to manage airfare content as needed to service their clients. eGlobalfares enables their subscribers in over 80 countries to service local and worldwide customers with customized technology providing better capability to search and book airfare with a flexible, configurable and fully integrated platforms.

"AFEX is delighted to partner with eGlobalfares," says Laura McLoughlin, AFEX partnerships director, The Americas. "The combination of a leading technology travel platform with an innovative global payments solution is unique within the FX industry. We are pleased to offer a world-class global payment processing system to meet their needs."

A pioneer in FX global payments, AFEX offers a comprehensive solution of APIs for partners and their clients. AFEX provides a scalable and fully automated platform to onboard new clients with advanced technology and security unparalleled in the industry. The fully customizable and developer-friendly solutions include optimized currency conversion, numerous payment and settlement options, and higher visibility into foreign markets.

AFEX has enabled eGlobalfares to streamline its operations to all its subscribers and to proceed with their plans to expand their eGlobalFX Pay Solutions technology.

"We are very excited to implement the AFEX Payment technology. When looking for a global payment system, we considered several alternatives, and found the AFEX technology platform to be both flexible and efficient," says Dave Rifkin, CEO of eGlobalfares. "AFEX allows us to further automate and enhance our internal processes and the payment solutions that we offer to existing and prospective customers around the globe both in the travel space and for any company who seeks a streamlined platform for the management and payment of invoices in numerous currencies."

eGlobalfares is the leading provider of multi-GDS web-based airline fare management systems. eGlobalfares provides Corporate Travel Management Companies and other travel-related companies efficient and integrated access to global airfare content and availability around the globe. eGlobalfares expertise and leading technology enable their subscribers, in over 80 countries, to service local and global customers through customized networks, access to additional revenue opportunities and broader content to better service their customers. eGlobalfares has U.S. and U.K. offices.

AFEX is one of the largest non-bank global payment providers that provides market expertise and unrivaled customer service for businesses and private clients. AFEX prides itself on tailoring its payment and foreign exchange services to meet its clients' needs. AFEX offers an API facility to simplify and automate mass global payments. AFEX maintains offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

