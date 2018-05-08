AFF Global Logistics Acquires Alaskan Express

FIFE, Wash., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AFF Global Logistics ("AFF"), the largest U.S. domestic ocean freight forwarder specializing in less-than-container-load freight shipments, today announced that it had acquired Alaskan Express ("AE"). AFF is currently owned by The Resolute Fund II, L.P., a private equity fund managed by The Jordan Company, L.P., and AFF's management team.

Headquartered in Sumner, Washington, AE is a highly-regarded domestic freight forwarder with decades of experience serving the Alaska market.

AE will be merging its business operations with AFF, further strengthening its presence and services in an improving Alaska economy and providing greater opportunities for its employees. Alaskan Express customers can look forward to continued great service by the same trusted personnel, as well as access to AFF's global network of logistics capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome the talented Alaskan Express staff to the AFF team. This is a tremendous opportunity to combine our resources and pursue our common goal to deliver best–in-class capabilities, technology and services into the Alaska market," said AFF Vice President of Alaska Operations, Craig Forbes. "Alaskan Express has a strong reputation and joining forces was a logical choice that will benefit all of our customers."

"AFF is a great choice of partner, and will allow us to take advantage of the many synergies we share to deliver added value services to the customers of both companies," said Pete Schaul.

About AFF Global Logistics

AFF (www.affgl.com) is a global logistics group headquartered in Fife, Washington. AFF provides domestic offshore and international ocean freight forwarding of dry and temperature-controlled products, project logistics, and warehouse and distribution services.

If you would like more information regarding this topic, or to schedule an interview with Mr. Forbes, please call Chris De La Cruz at 253-926-5047 or email 194701@email4pr.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aff-global-logistics-acquires-alaskan-express-300644447.html

SOURCE AFF Global Logistics

Related Links

http://www.affgl.com

