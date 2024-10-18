AffableBPM Accepted into Prestigious Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Startup Program

To Accelerate Growth in AI-Powered Automation Solutions through CDL's Computational Health Stream.

SAMMAMISH, Wash., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AffableBPM, a leader in automating back-office business processes for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce its acceptance into the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) program. The company will join CDL-Seattle's Computational Health Stream, at the Foster School of Business, University of Washington. The mission of the CDL program is to enhance the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind.

AffableBPM has been recognized for its AI-driven approach to automating complex workflows for healthcare organizations. Its platform leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline processes such as Contract Lifecycle Management, Compliance Management, Denials Management, and Revenue Leakage Analysis. By integrating AI into these critical operations, healthcare organizations can achieve higher accuracy, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making, allowing them to focus more on patient care. AffableBPM was featured by Microsoft for harnessing the power of AI to drive operational efficiency and scalable growth in the healthcare sector. This recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation and positions us well as we commence our participation in the CDL Computational Health stream.

"We are excited and honored to join the CDL mentorship program," said Rajashree Varma, CEO and Founder of AffableBPM. "AI is at the heart of what we do at AffableBPM. Through CDL, we look forward to advancing our AI capabilities even further to help healthcare organizations address industry-wide challenges, such as reducing administrative inefficiencies and optimizing resource management that has direct impact on their Return on Investment (ROI)."

The CDL-Seattle Computational Health supports founders solving biological, medical, and healthcare problems using innovative applications of software, data science, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. As part of the program, AffableBPM will have access to top AI and healthcare experts, investors, and mentors, enabling the company to enhance further its AI-driven platform to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

AffableBPM aims to continue leading innovations in healthcare operational automation by utilizing AI to solve pressing issues such as manual processes inefficiencies, revenue leakage, compliance management, and denial management. With the support of mentors from CDL, the company will drive advancements that empower healthcare organizations to better manage their workflows and resources.

The CDL program will also serve as a key catalyst for AffableBPM as it prepares for its next phase of growth, including securing a Series A funding round in 2025, and further scaling its AI-powered solutions across the healthcare vertical.

For more information about AffableBPM, please visit http://www.affablebpm.ai. For more information about the CDL program, please visit https://creativedestructionlab.com/

About AffableBPM

AffableBPM is a SaaS solution that helps healthcare organizations streamline back-office business processes using AI-driven automation. By incorporating artificial intelligence into critical workflows such as Contract Lifecycle Management, Asset Management, Compliance Management, Denials Management, and Revenue Leakage Analysis, AffableBPM enables healthcare providers to operate more efficiently and make data-driven decisions. AffableBPM is recognized as an ISV Success Partner by Microsoft and brings partner benefits to enterprise customers under Microsoft Cosell motion.

