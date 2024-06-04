AffableBPM names Greg Chavers as new Chief Revenue & Sales Officer to drive innovation in healthcare automation

SEATTLE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AffableBPM, a leader in AI-powered business process automation for healthcare back-office operations and a certified woman-owned business, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Chavers as Chief Revenue Officer. Greg brings over 28 years of experience from Lexmark, where he led transformative sales strategies, making him exceptionally suited to advance AffableBPM's mission of innovating healthcare back-office processes through cutting-edge Microsoft technology stack deployed on secure Azure cloud. AffableBPM is focused on increasing efficiency, minimizing compliance risks, and improving decision-making with unified data. It is HIPAA, and CFR compliant and provides secure, reliable digital transformation to our customers.

AffableBPM, AI leader in automation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Chavers as Chief Revenue Officer. Post this Greg Chavers - AffableBPM CRO/CSO

Greg Chavers brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving multi-million-dollar sales growth through his extensive network across various verticals and channels across North America. During his tenure at Lexmark, he was instrumental in developing and executing sales strategies that significantly expanded the company's market share and strengthened its position in the competitive printing and imaging solutions market. His leadership was marked by a deep commitment to operational excellence and customer service, helping Lexmark achieve new heights in sales performance and partner relationships.

Rajashree Varma, founder and CEO of AffableBPM applauds Greg's upcoming contributions: "Greg's appointment marks a pivotal moment for AffableBPM. His deep understanding of sales dynamics and proven leadership in business development will catalyze our next wave of innovations, particularly in the healthcare sector where AI-driven efficiency is more critical than ever. We are excited to have him lead our expansion efforts, aligning our advanced AI solutions with the intricate demands of healthcare eco system."

Greg is excited about his new role: "I am pleased to step into the role of Chief Revenue & Sales Officer at AffableBPM, a company that is redefining how technology meets healthcare. My career has been dedicated to fostering growth through strategic innovation, and I look forward to steering AffableBPM towards new horizons of success, ensuring our AI solutions exceed the expectations of our clients globally."

Effective from April 1, 2024, Greg will oversee all aspects of revenue generation at AffableBPM from his base in Dallas, TX. His primary focus will be on leveraging AI to streamline business processes, thus driving efficiency and compliance across healthcare and other sectors.

Recently Microsoft has done spotlight on AffableBPM for its alignment with UN's ESG initiatives: Partner Spotlight: Harnessing the Power of AI to Unlock Growth, with AffableBPM - Microsoft Community Hub .

Explore more about our AI enabled innovative solutions at AffableBPM.

AffableBPM is Microsoft ISV Success Partner and our solutions are transactable via Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

Contact: Manisha Umbarje, Director of Marketing, AffableBPM

Phone: 425-428-7261 | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AffableBPM Corporation