AffaMed Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in the Real-World Study in China Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of DEXTENZA® in Cataract Surgery Patients

News provided by

AffaMed Therapeutics Ltd.

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a global biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmological, neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Real-World Study ("RWS") conducted in the Boao Lecheng Pilot Zone in Hainan, China, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DEXTENZA® (0.4 mg dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following cataract surgery.  

"We are pleased to announce the completion of enrollment for our Real-World Study in cataract surgery patients," Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed commented, "This represents a significant milestone for AffaMed in bringing this novel and differentiated treatment option to patients. We look forward to advancing this late-stage program towards registration in mainland China and other Asian markets".

In October 2020, AffaMed Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA in Greater China, South Korea, and certain ASEAN markets. DEXTENZA is approved in the U.S. and Macau for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

AffaMed is developing DEXTENZA to become the first sustained-release intracanalicular insert in China delivering a preservative-free dose of dexamethasone for up to 30 days with a single administration.  This product offers patients significant benefit and convenience vs. current treatments requiring multiple daily administrations of eyedrops.

The purpose of this study is to gather additional supportive evidence for the use of DEXTENZA in a Chinese population. A total of one hundred fourteen (114) patients were treated with DEXTENZA in the RWS. The primary endpoint of the study is the absence of anterior chamber cells in the study eye on Day 14. Topline data from RWS are anticipated in Q3, 2023.

In addition, AffaMed recently received Clinical Trial Application (CTA) approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to initiate a Phase 3 registrational (randomized controlled) study in China to investigate the efficacy and safety of DEXTENZA in subjects following ophthalmic surgery.

About AffaMed Therapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmological, neurological, and psychiatric disorders for patients in Greater China and around the world. The leadership team at AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, manufacturing, and commercial operations at leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About DEXTENZA

DEXTENZA is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the lower eyelid, and into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics Ltd.

Also from this source

AffaMed Therapeutics Announces Partner Allgenesis Reports Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data from the AG-73305 Phase 2a Trial for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema

AffaMed Therapeutics Announces Approval to Initiate a Phase 3 Registrational Clinical Trial in Mainland China for DEXTENZA® for the Treatment of Ocular Inflammation and Pain Following Ophthalmic Surgery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.