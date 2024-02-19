AffaMed Therapeutics Announces New Drug Application Acceptance by Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for DEXTENZA® for Treatment of Ocular Inflammation and Pain Following Ophthalmic Surgery, and Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis

News provided by

AffaMed Therapeutics

19 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for DEXTENZA® (0.4 mg dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is approved in the U.S. and listed in Macau for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

AffaMed is developing DEXTENZA, the first physician-administered sustained-release intracanalicular insert available to patients in ASEAN countries and Greater China. DEXTENZA delivers a preservative-free dose of dexamethasone for up to 30 days with a single administration, thereby offering patients significant benefit and convenience versus current treatments which require multiple administrations of eye-drops per day.

"As the first NDA filing by AffaMed, the acceptance of our DEXTENZA NDA in Singapore represents an important milestone in our company's journey to successfully advance much-needed therapeutic candidates through regulatory pathways across multiple regions in Asia," said Vijay Karwal, Chief Executive Officer of AffaMed. "DEXTENZA is the lead candidate in AffaMed's innovative and differentiated ophthalmology pipeline and represents an important advancement in the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. We look forward to bringing its benefits to patients and physicians as quickly as possible."

AffaMed has initiated a registrational trial in Mainland China to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DEXTENZA versus a placebo vehicle in the treatment of inflammation and pain following cataract surgery, and anticipates sharing topline data from this study in Q3 2024.

In October 2020, AffaMed Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA in Greater China, South Korea, and certain ASEAN markets.

About AffaMed Therapeutics
AffaMed Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmology for patients in Greater China, Asia and around the world. The leadership team at AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, manufacturing, and commercial operations at leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About DEXTENZA
DEXTENZA is U.S. FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the lower eyelid, and into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.