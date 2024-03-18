AFFCU (Air Force Federal Credit Union) Unveils New Name and Brand

SAN ANTONIO , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFFCU is excited to announce its upcoming transformation with a bold new brand and name, Soarion Credit Union, effective April 2, 2024. Currently serving a community of approximately 55,000 members, AFFCU has financial centers in San Antonio and surrounding areas; Del Rio, TX; and Columbus, MS. As Soarion Credit Union, the company will aim to elevate its presence and enhance the ways it can lift members to new heights.

AFFCU becomes Soarion Credit Union on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. AFFCU CEO Ryan Ross (third from left) is joined by (L-R) Senior Vice President Ric Ledesma, Executive Assistant Debbie Smith, and Executive Vice President Greg Barnes at the AFFCU Annual All-Employee Meeting on February 19, 2024, where the company’s new brand and name were unveiled to staff.

AFFCU CEO Ryan Ross explained, "After an extensive strategic process, and research that uncovered name confusion in our markets, our Board of Directors chose to rebrand ourselves from AFFCU to Soarion Credit Union. We believe this new name will propel us forward in the communities we cherish, enabling both existing and new members to reach their financial aspirations."

Ross emphasized that the core mission of community support remains unchanged. "Our commitment to lifting people up to reach their best life is ingrained in our identity. With our new name, we will continue to ensure that all members, old and new, feel valued and lifted up by our team as they navigate their financial journeys."

The anticipated growth aligns with the credit union's dedication to serving its communities. Ross shared, "Our vision for the future includes expanding our reach to benefit even more members and our Texas and Mississippi families. Soarion represents our optimistic beliefs and positions us for sustained growth ahead."

In collaboration with the credit union's Board and leadership team, the rebranding process was facilitated by national branding agency, Strum. Mark Weber, President and CEO of Strum, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled that the new name, Soarion Credit Union, reflects the credit union's rich history of lifting people up to reach their financial goals, while it welcomes people across their communities."

About AFFCU

Established in 1952 by 10 airmen on JBSA-Lackland, AFFCU has grown to serve the diverse needs of almost 55,000 members with a full array of financial services, seven financial center locations, and the strength of more than $670 million in assets. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization based in San Antonio, AFFCU is passionate about assisting the communities it serves through volunteer work, scholarships, and sponsorships. AFFCU is federally insured by NCUA and an equal opportunity lender. For more information about AFFCU, visit goaffcu.com.

SOURCE Air Force Federal Credit Union