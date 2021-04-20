Affective Computing Company Appoints President. Focus on Healthcare Consumerism To Improve Care Outcomes.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Affective Computing Company, LLC, aka Thrive, a pioneer in developing products and services that deliver personalized programs and experiences - based on proven cognitive science techniques which empathetically motivate informed choices and behaviors of the healthcare consumer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Dobski as the Company's President, while it also announces the Company's new branding of Affective.health, playing a critical role in empowering informed health decisions and outcomes.

"Matt joined us initially as an investor last fall and began serving as an advisor at the start of the year," said the Affective Computing Company, CEO, Joe Stafura. "It quickly became clear that his deep healthcare experience, systems thinking, and skills as a disciplined operator made Matt the right fit to lead the pivot to healthcare, under our new brand for that market, Affective.health."

Dobski comes to the Affective Computing Company with significant experience as an entrepreneur, investor, and executive leader working with start-ups, early-stage, and high-growth growth digital innovation companies that include AmWell, Cerner, MedeAnalytics, and Elsevier, building successful collaborative commercial strategies that accelerate market adoption and revenue growth.

"I am motivated to build on the legacy established by Joe and the incredibly talented team of scientists, engineers, and client partners who share our mission of helping people have better days," said Dobski. "As President, my focus will be on growth and expanding our strategic partner ecosystem working with payors, employers, and providers to better understand, inform, and activate healthcare consumerism. Together we will achieve better outcomes at a lower cost than the $3.7 Trillion U.S. healthcare market currently delivers."

About the Affective Computing Company

Founded in 2015, the team of cognitive neuroscientists, computer scientists, and a former NASA engineer created web-based purpose-driven tools and services to capture consumer insights to better understand, adapt, and align behaviors that empower individuals and improve performance. Affective.health's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) delivers simple, yet powerful, Micro-Experiences establishing conversation loops that support ongoing relationships with individuals throughout their healthcare journey. Payors, Providers, and Employers benefit from the company's solutions through measurable documented cost savings resulting from inspired consumer behavior change, activation, engagement, and outreach. Visit www.Affective.health

SOURCE The Affective Computing Company

Related Links

https://affective.health/

