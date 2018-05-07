Affera's Novel Technology For Cardiac Arrhythmia Treatment To Be Featured In 8 Scientific Sessions At The 2018 Heart Rhythm Society Meeting

Affera's revolutionary lesion formation technology offers a solution designed to optimize procedural efficiency and efficacy across a broad range of arrhythmias. The expandable lattice tip of the company's Sphere 9 ™ catheter enables the rapid creation of controlled, durable lesions in thin and thick substrates.

"Over the past 30 years, I have been involved in the development of several foundational RF ablation technologies," stated Hiroshi Nakagawa, M.D., Director of the Clinical Catheter Ablation Program at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. "Results from a number of animal models we conducted with Affera's integrated platform demonstrate its ability to rapidly generate safe and effective lesions. I believe this technology has the potential to mark a new era in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia."

Currently a $4B market, treatment for cardiac arrhythmias is rapidly growing. An estimated 850 million procedures are performed annually worldwide, with Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia being the fastest growing segments. Despite its wide utilization, cardiac ablation procedures remain challenging and can result in extended procedural time and arrhythmia recurrence.

"Affera is thrilled to be at HRS this year, introducing our platform to a broader audience and highlighting the work conducted in collaboration with a number of world leading centers," stated Doron Harlev, CEO and Founder of Affera Inc. "We look forward to seeing the significant clinical impact our new platform will have for both physicians and patients in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmia."

Oral Presentations:

Monday, May 8th, 4:20 PM (Stanford Biodesign event)

"A Novel Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Rapidly Produces Wide Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Thrombus and Steam Pop" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD

Thursday May 10th, 8:45 AM

"B-AB08-04: A Novel Irrigated Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Produces Deep Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Steam Pop or Thrombus " by Atsushi Ikeda, MD, University of Oklahoma

Saturday, May 12th, 8:00 AM

"B-121: Very High Power, Short Duration Lesions During Radiofrequency Left Atrial Ablation" by Elad Anter, MD, BIDMC, Harvard Medical School

Poster Presentations:

Thursday, May 10th, 9:30 AM

"B-PO02-113: A Novel Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Rapidly Produces Wide and Shallow Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Thrombus and Steam Pop" Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, Warren M. Jackman, MD. et. al., University of Oklahoma

"B-PO02-165: Efficacy Of A Novel Expandable Spherical Monopolar Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter For Ventricular Radiofrequency Lesions In Sheep" Pierre Jais, MD. et. al., Bordeaux University Hospital

Friday, May 11th, 2:00 PM

"B-PO05-089: Real-time Propagation Vector Mapping Using A Novel Close Unipolar Electrode Catheter And System" Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, Warren M. Jackman, MD, et. al.

"B-PO05-098: Atrial Ablation Line Durability And Contiguity: Evaluation Of A Novel Radiofrequency Ablation System In A Swine Atrial Linear Lesion Model" Elad Anter, MD, et. al.

Saturday, May 12th, 9:30 AM

"B-PO06-057: An Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Rapidly Produces Wide and Shallow Radiofrequency Lesions in Canine Beating Hearts" Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, Warren M. Jackman, MD, et. al.

About Affera Inc.

Affera Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing cardiac arrhythmia market. Affera is developing an integrated solution to efficiently create durable lesions for the treatment of arrhythmias. For more information, please visit www.affera.com.

