Affera's Technology For Cardiac Arrhythmia Treatment To Be Highlighted In 17 Scientific Sessions At The 2019 Heart Rhythm Society Meeting

Affera's revolutionary lesion formation and mapping platform offers a solution designed to optimize procedural efficiency and efficacy across a broad range of arrhythmias. The expandable lattice tip of the company's Sphere9™ catheter and integrated system enable the rapid creation of detailed maps as well as controlled, durable lesions in a variety of substrates.

"It has been exciting to participate in the development of Affera's technology and to translate this work from pre-clinical studies to patient care," stated Elad Anter, M.D., Director of Electrophysiology Laboratories at Beth Israel Deaconess and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "In the initial clinical experience treating Atrial Fibrillation, the system shows extraordinary promise in achieving pulmonary vein isolation with less than three minutes of radiofrequency time. The ability to design and create lines of block such as the cavo-tricuspid and mitral isthmus lines, typically with only seconds of energy delivery, is game-changing. Furthermore, I am enthusiastic about the impact Affera will have on Ventricular Tachycardia treatment, which currently represents a truly unmet clinical need."

"Affera is pleased to return to HRS this year to share initial clinical results from our work with leading investigators in Europe, and highlight additional capabilities of our system," stated Doron Harlev, CEO and founder of Affera. "We are excited by the clinical community's reception of our technology and look forward to further validation as we work to expand our clinical efforts to the US."

Schedule:

Tuesday, May 7th (Stanford Biodesign New Arrhythmia Technologies Retreat)

8:18 AM: "Irrigated Temperature Controlled Lattice Ablation Catheter" by Jacob S. Koruth, MD

4:02 PM: "A Novel Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Rapidly Produces Wide Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Thrombus and Steam Pop" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD

Wednesday, May 8th

10:00 AM: "PV Isolation: Techniques to Achieve Permanent PV Isolation using RF Energy" by Vivek Reddy, MD (S-AF01)

2:45 PM: "The New Era of High Fidelity Atrial Mapping" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD (S-ET03)

4:00 PM: "Delivery of High-Power Short Duration Radiofrequency Energy" by Vivek Reddy, MD (S-ET04)

5:00 PM: "Rapid Linear Ablation Across The Cavo-tricuspid Isthmus And Mitral Isthmus Using A Novel Expandable Lattice Radiofrequency Electrode Mapping/ablation System: Rapid Confirmation Of Conduction Block By Real-time Propagation Vector Mapping (first-in-man Trial)" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD (S-PO01-046)

Thursday, May 9th

8:00 AM: "A Novel Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Produces Wide and Deep Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Steam Pop or Thrombus" by Atsushi Ikeda, MD (S-AB07-01)

8:15 AM: "Rapid Pulmonary Vein Isolation Using An Irrigated Temperature-controlled Lattice Ablation Catheter: A First-in-human Clinical Experience" by Vivek Reddy, MD (S-AB08-02)

9:30 AM: "A Novel Irrigated Temperature-Controlled Lattice Ablation Catheter for Deep Ventricular Substrate: A Preclinical Biophysical Characterization" by Ayelet Shapira-Daniels, MD (S-IA01-010)

9:30 AM: "Achieving Rapid Conduction Block In The Mitral Isthmus: Pre-clinical And First-in-human Clinical Experience With A Novel Temperature-controlled Irrigated Catheter" by Syeda Batul, MD (S-PO02-149)

9:30 AM: "Pre-clinical And First-in-human Experience Using A Novel Lattice-tip Temperature-controlled Irrigated Radiofrequency Ablation Catheter: Rapid Bidirectional Block In The Cavo-tricuspid Isthmus" by Mohit Turagam, MD (S-PO02-150)

9:30 AM: "A Novel Expandable Lattice Electrode Ablation Catheter Produces Wide and Deep Radiofrequency Lesions with Low Risk of Steam Pop or Thrombus" by Atsushi Ikeda, MD (S-IA01-028)

12:15 PM: "A Novel Irrigated Temperature-Controlled Lattice Ablation Catheter for Deep Ventricular Substrate: A Preclinical Biophysical Characterization" by Ayelet Shapira-Daniels, MD (S-WEP-03)

2:00 PM: "Real-time Propagation Vector Mapping In A Novel Mapping/ablation System Using Close Unipolar Electrodes" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD (S-PO03-118)

2:30 PM: "Deep Radiofrequency Lesion Formation with Low Risk of Steam Pop and Thrombus" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD (S-JS04)

Friday, May 10th

8:00 AM: "A Novel Irrigated Temperature-Controlled Lattice Ablation Catheter for Deep Ventricular Substrate: A Preclinical Biophysical Characterization" by Ayelet Shapira-Daniels, MD (S-AB25-01)

Saturday, May 11th

8:54 AM: "Temperature Controlled RF Ablation Will Result in Faster Procedure Times" by Hiroshi Nakagawa, MD, PhD (S-101)

About Affera Inc.

Affera Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing cardiac arrhythmia market. Affera is developing an integrated solution to efficiently deliver durable therapy for cardiac arrhythmia patients. The Affera system is not currently approved for commercial use. For more information, please visit www.affera.com.

