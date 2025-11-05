Affiliated Advisors' Managing Partner Trisha Qualy Earns Dual Industry Honors for Excellence and Leadership in Wealth Management

Recognized as a "Rising Star Under 40" by InvestmentNews and named among Finance & Commerce's "Top Women in Finance 2025"

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Advisors, a leading advisor service and support platform, announced today that its Managing Partner, Trisha Qualy, has received two distinguished industry honors this year, underscoring her leadership, innovation and impact in the wealth-management sector. Qualy was named to InvestmentNews' "Best Wealth Managers & Advisors Under 40 in the USA | Rising Stars 2025" list, and was also honored as one of Finance & Commerce's "Top Women in Finance 2025" honorees.

In October 2025, InvestmentNews recognized Qualy among the brightest young professionals in the industry who are charting their own path, building profitable businesses and fostering meaningful client relationships. Her inclusion reflects her ability to navigate market volatility, build referral networks beyond traditional channels, develop talent, and adopt technology and operational frameworks that scale.

Earlier, in September 2025, Finance & Commerce announced its annual Top Women in Finance list, highlighting 37 women who are shaping the finance industry, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations. Qualy's selection places her among an elite group of professionals recognized for both business achievement and leadership in advancing inclusion and excellence.

"This dual recognition is a meaningful milestone for Trisha, for Affiliated Advisors and for the broader advisor-community," said Rita Robbins, President of Affiliated Advisors. "Trisha's strategic mindset, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to building high-value, client-first businesses align directly with our mission to empower advisors to build the practices of their dreams."

Under Qualy's leadership, Affiliated Advisors has strengthened its platform capabilities, amplified its growth programs and expanded its services to independent advisors seeking to scale, institutionalize and maximize enterprise value. Her ability to combine business strategy, team development and client-centric execution has helped advisors transform practices into scalable, transferable businesses.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside such accomplished peers," said Qualy. "These awards validate the hard work of our entire team at Affiliated Advisors and reinforce the importance of building a successful practice. I look forward to continuing our work with advisors who are committed to elevating their firm's value and impact."

About Affiliated Advisors

Affiliated Advisors is a leading growth platform dedicated to empowering financial advisors to build enterprise-ready firms with enduring equity value. Through business consulting, M&A and succession planning expertise, along with technology enablement, and advisor development programs, Affiliated Advisors equips independent advisors with the resources and strategies required to grow, compete and succeed in a rapidly evolving wealth management landscape.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

"Best Wealth Managers & Advisors Under 40 in the USA | Rising Stars award for 2025 issued by InvestmentNews on 10/13/25 was awarded to individuals age 40 and under and are committed to a career in wealth management, with a clear passion for the industry. The financial professional was nominated for the recognition. Sixty-seven individuals were selected for this award. No fee was paid for the nomination, receipt, or promotion of the award. Third-party ratings are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation."

"The Top Women in Finance award issued by Finance & Commerce on 9/17/2025 for the 2025 year was awarded to women in the financial sector. The financial professional applied for the recognition. All women in the financial sector in Minnesota are eligible to apply or be nominated with a $100 fee. There were 37 honorees selected by an outside selection committee based on or their outstanding contributions and dedication to their profession, their communities, and society at large. Third-party ratings are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation."

