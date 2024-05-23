Affiliated Dermatologists Notifies of Data Security Incident

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Dermatologists (AD) is providing an update to its May 3 notice of a recent data security incident. At this time, AD is not aware of any misuse of any personal information in connection with this incident.

What Happened?

On March 5, 2024, AD detected it was the target of a cybersecurity attack whereby an unauthorized third party gained access and left a ransom note on AD's network. Upon discovery of this incident, AD immediately disconnected access to the network, alerted its third-party IT provider, and engaged specialized cybersecurity professionals to conduct a forensic investigation into the nature and scope of the incident.

On April 10, 2024, AD's investigation determined that between March 2, 2024 and March 5, 2024, the unauthorized actor obtained access to certain systems and copied data from AD's network, including the personal information of AD patients and employees.

What Information Was Impacted?

AD's investigation has determined that the unauthorized actor may have accessed the following categories of information:

For patients : name, date of birth, mailing address, social security number, medical treatment information, and health insurance claims information.

: name, date of birth, mailing address, social security number, medical treatment information, and health insurance claims information. For employees : name, date of birth, mailing address, social security number, driver's license number, and passport number.

The information involved varies for each individual, and not every category applies in each individual case.

AD mailed personalized notification letters to the affected individuals on May 23 that detail the specific categories of information that apply in each individual's case.

What Remediation Measures Were Taken?

AD takes the privacy and security of personal information seriously. Since the discovery of the incident, AD has taken steps to further enhance its network security, including implementation of 24-7 network security monitoring, multi-factor authentication for all remote access, and password resets for all accounts on the network.

AD is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to all potentially-affected individuals. On May 23, AD mailed personalized notification letters to the affected individuals that provide instructions on how to enroll in those services.

What Steps Can Individuals Take?

AD encourages everyone to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing their account statements and monitoring their credit reports for any suspicious activity. Individuals can obtain free copies of their credit reports from the major credit bureaus.

