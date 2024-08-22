Affiliated Distributors Selects Suppli as New A/R AD Service Provider

Suppli was selected by AD after a rigorous evaluation of digital accounts receivable and payment platforms

The partnership allows Suppli to expand on its existing relationships with AD members across the group's 860 independent distributors

AD members will be eligible to benefit from a rebate on Suppli's software fees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suppli , the digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction distributors and suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage, today announced that it has been selected by Affiliated Distributors ("AD") as a Preferred Service Provider.

AD's Service Provider program is designed to bring growth-oriented independent distributors and best-in-class supplier and service provider partners together with the purpose to outperform the market and to stay ahead of the competition. All AD Service Providers are subjected to a rigorous screening process and must meet AD's criteria for approval, including demonstrated industry knowledge, exceptional product features, and a commitment to serving independent distributors.

"Given our mission overlap of supporting independent distributors, we couldn't be more excited to partner with AD. This stamp of approval is a testament to the quality of the Suppli platform and our singular focus on building tools that help independent distributors level the playing field when it comes to managing accounts receivable, payments and their online customer experience" said Suppli Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Ayers. "We've been privileged to work with AD members like Drywall Supply, Messco Building Supply, Carolina Drywall Supply and Conking & Calabrese and look forward to expanding our partnership going forward."

Sebastian Gruenheid, Senior Procurement Manager, Professional Services at AD, said: "Our team was equally impressed by Suppli's comprehensive feature set and their thoughtfulness in designing a platform that's accessible for independent distributors of various sizes. Delivering value to AD members was underscored by the incredibly strong feedback we received around the quality of Suppli's ongoing customer support."

National brands have invested billions in customer-facing technology to capture modern buyers, while independent distributors are often stuck using homegrown spreadsheets, dated generalist software, and manual processes to manage their customer relationships.

Suppli empowers independents to turn routine account management and payment tasks into a delightful, digital customer experience that competes with national and big box suppliers with features like text-based payments, a mobile-friendly customer portal, automated customer notifications, integrated lien waiver requests, one-click deposits, and more. The Suppli platform also integrates with leading industry ERPs to eliminate manual entry and reconciliation with auto cash-app for every payment.

About Suppli

Suppli is a digital accounts receivable platform that enables construction distributors and suppliers to turn their credit department into a competitive advantage. Top material vendors leverage Suppli to deliver the digital customer experience their customers demand and supercharge their credit teams with tools to get paid faster and reduce risk. Suppli is led by a veteran founding team of building materials suppliers, software engineers, and financial experts.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.gosuppli.com .

About Affiliated Distributors

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale purchasing cooperative in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth and enhance profitability. Our 900-plus independent owner/members span 14 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $75 billion. AD's 14 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.

