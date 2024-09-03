Affiliated Network Providers and Aurora Behavioral Health Forge High Value Partnership to Enhance Behavioral Health Services and Collaboration of Care in Maricopa County

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliated Network Providers (ANP), Aurora Behavioral Health, and Alera Health are pleased to announce a groundbreaking collaboration following the signing of a High Value Collaborator (HVC) agreement. This partnership aims to significantly elevate the quality of care provided to members with behavioral health conditions by improving coordination of care between Aurora's inpatient setting and ANP's outpatient health homes to minimize unnecessary crisis. The HVC agreement represents a commitment by both organizations to integrate resources, expand data sharing, and coordinate whole-person care. Specifically,

Enhanced Service Delivery and Access: Parties will electronically refer via the Alera Health Care Optimization Suite (COS) which includes care navigation and alerts. ANP and Aurora agree to provide priority access to care. Innovative Care Models: Parties will work together from the time of the initial level of care assessment to evaluate the most appropriate clinical disposition to mitigate social obstacles to treatment. In addition, ANP will provide member transitional support post-discharge to minimize the risk of readmission. Maximize Health Outcomes: Alera Health will provide up-to-date notices of care gaps and risk markers so that ANP and Aurora can maximize medical, social, and behavioral health interventions that reduce dependency on emergency and acute care. Commitment to Excellence: Both organizations are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of care and ensuring that members receive the most effective and compassionate treatment available.

"We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Aurora Behavioral Health," said Shar Najafi-Piper, Ph.D., CEO of Copa Health and Affiliated Network Providers. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide exceptional behavioral health care and support to our 23,500 members. Together, we can address the complex challenges around coordination when one of our members needs a higher level of care and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Chelsea Vickers, CEO of Aurora Behavioral Health, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with ANP aligns perfectly with our commitment to ensuring members get the level of care appropriate for their needs. By working together, we will enhance our coordination capabilities, expand our reach, and ultimately improve the quality of life for our patients."

About Affiliated Network Providers (ANP):

Affiliated Network Providers, LLC (ANP) was organized as a clinically integrated "ONEcare" network in 2022 to provide integrated, coordinated care for individuals suffering from primary and secondary behavioral health conditions and living in central Arizona. The ANP network (including Copa Health, Southwest Network, Lifewell, La Frontera-Empact, Horizon Health and Wellness, Terros Health, and Community Bridges) provides a multi-disciplinary array of services, including psychiatry, therapy, primary care, care management, crisis services, residential, housing, and social services.

About Aurora Behavioral Health:

At Aurora Behavioral Health, we are dedicated to inspiring hope and wellness in every patient through exceptional individualized care. With locations in Tempe and Glendale, we offer comprehensive mental health treatment programs for adolescents ages 12+ and adults. Our evidence-based therapies and compassionate care are designed to meet the unique needs of each patient, ensuring a supportive environment for recovery. We provide a full continuum of care, including inpatient, partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT). In addition, we provide clinically supported group therapies, including process groups, spirituality groups, and adjunctive therapies such as equine, art, and music therapy. Understanding the importance of the mind-body connection; we address each element of a person- the mind, body, and spirit. For more information, visit www.auroraarizona.com.

About Alera Health

Alera Health, a national leader in Population Health Management and Integrated Care, works closely with healthcare payers, providers, and community partners to operationalize and manage high-performance ONEcare networks delivering comprehensive, inclusive, and informed whole-person care designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Alera Health has extensive operational expertise in developing clinically integrated networks, population health analytics, care coordination technologies, and clinical quality improvement programs. Each ONEcare network is augmented by the Care Optimization Suite which allows real-time communication, referrals, and mobile patient engagement. With over 3 million managed lives across the US, ONEcare networks diverted over 250,000 unnecessary inpatient bed days in 2022 while lowering 30-day readmission rates by over 50%. Visit www.alerahealth.com to learn more.

