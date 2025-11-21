Affiliations and Expansion Acquisitions Drive Q3 Momentum for Smile Doctors

Continued growth underscores the organization's commitment to supporting leading doctors in their clinics and careers.

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors, the leading orthodontic support organization (OSO) in the United States, proudly announces the addition of two new affiliated practices and two joint venture expansion acquisitions. These practices extend the footprint of the Smile Doctors network to more than 560 affiliated practices across 36 states, driving greater provider density in key markets and underscoring the organization's commitment to supporting leading doctors in continued growth.

In Q3, Smile Doctors boosted its presence in Connecticut with the addition of Daniels Orthodontics and Team Demas Orthodontics.

Dr. David Daniels, a former pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals is no stranger to the team mentality. He shared his excitement about joining Smile Doctors, saying, "Patient experience begins and ends with how strong your team is. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built here and thrilled at the opportunity to work alongside the industry's most decorated orthodontists. We're looking forward to sharing technology, resources, and experience with the Smile Doctors network of providers and know that the ultimate beneficiary will be our patients."

In addition to brand-new partnerships, Smile Doctors also announced two expansion acquisitions in partnership with affiliated Doctors:

True Smile Orthodontics (Texas) — Led by Dr. Josh Adcox and Dr. Victoria Diggs of Smile Doctors Harker Heights and Copperas Cove

Pendleton Orthodontics (Texas) — Led by Dr. Ryan Pendleton, who Smile Doctors welcomes to their network of orthodontists, and Dr. Chris Stansbury of Wired Orthodontics

Michael Kruspe, Smile Doctors Chief Development Officer, says the joint-venture expansion practices are proof of the success Smile Doctors is experiencing in redefining flexible growth for orthodontists.

"Beyond our standard affiliation opportunities, acquiring existing practices as expansion acquisitions is another growth avenue for our affiliated doctors who are driving exceptional outcomes in their clinics and are looking to extend their practice footprint," Kruspe said. "We want to provide a variety of paths for our talented affiliated orthodontists to continue growing, clinically and financially."

For more information about partnership and career opportunities at Smile Doctors, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors LLC

Smile Doctors LLC is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. As the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists with more than 560 convenient locations in 36 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers and its affiliated orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in patients, each other, and the communities they serve.

