Affinia Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics ("Affinia"), an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and gene therapies for rare and prevalent devastating diseases, today announced that Rick Modi, Affinia's Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Richman, MBA, D.V.M., Ph.D., D.A.C.V.P., Chief Development Officer of Affinia, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in New York, NY.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics' proprietary Affinia Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies through the development of next-generation capsids, promoters, and manufacturing approaches. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

# # #

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics