Affinia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

News provided by

Affinia Therapeutics

Sep 23, 2024, 07:45 ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinia Therapeutics ("Affinia"), an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform pioneering a shift to rationally designed therapies for devastating, rare, and prevalent diseases, today announced that Rick Modi, Affinia's Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following investor and industry conferences in September and October.

Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference (September 30-October 1, 2024)

Format:

Panel: 'Engineering of AAVs – The Promise of Next Gen AAVs'

Corporate Presentation

Date:

Monday, September 30, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM EDT (Panel)

10:30 AM EDT (Corporate Presentation)

Location:

New York, NY

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa (October 7-9, 2024)

Format:

Corporate Presentation

Panel: 'Next Generation CGT Process Development and Manufacturing -

Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Cost of Goods'

Date:

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM MST (1:00 PM EDT) (Corporate Presentation)

4:15 PM MST (7:15 PM EDT) (Panel) 

Location:

Phoenix, AZ

In addition, members of Affinia's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences.

About Affinia Therapeutics
Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. The Company's proprietary Rationally designed Therapeutics (ART) platform is intended to synergistically improve the efficacy, safety, and manufacturability of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. Affinia's wholly owned pipeline is focused on cardiovascular and neurological diseases. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

SOURCE Affinia Therapeutics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Affinia Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Rami Daoud as Chief Business and Financial Officer

Affinia Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Rami Daoud as Chief Business and Financial Officer

Affinia Therapeutics ("Affinia"), an innovative company with a proprietary platform pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally-designed gene...
Affinia Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Affinia Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Affinia Therapeutics ("Affinia"), an innovative gene therapy company with a proprietary platform for rationally designed adeno-associated virus (AAV) ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics