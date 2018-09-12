Affinio joins Adobe and Episerver in Microsoft's New Intelligent Customer Journey

In April 2018, Affinio announced its offering with Microsoft's Global Consumer Goods and Retail Solutions teams on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. Today, as an addition to the Intelligent Customer Journey for Retail, Affinio is continuing to help Microsoft customers gain a better understanding of the behaviors, interests, and affinity patterns laying hidden within their customer data sets.

"Our team is thrilled to be working with Microsoft, Adobe and their retail and consumer good customers. Our solution will help them power high-performing marketing strategies with built-in AI technology that uncovers and visualizes unique consumer segments based on their common behaviours, interests and affinities." shares Tim Burke, founder and CEO of Affinio.

Duncan Taylor, Global Industry Director's Lead, Microsoft Global Industry Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, "Affinio's addition to the Intelligent Customer Journey will provide tremendous value to our customers. Their AI-driven solution reveals those hidden consumer insights that will help our retail and consumer goods customers develop compelling marketing strategies that enable personalization-at-scale."

The Affinio AI-Powered Consumer Intelligence platform helps marketers gain a deep understanding of consumers based on their behavioral patterns, interests, and affinities. Using our patented Graph technology, segmentation and visualizations, Affinio reveals naturally-forming clusters within any consumer data set without ever being told what to look for. Affinio is trusted by customers worldwide including BBC Studios, Unilever, and Lionsgate.

