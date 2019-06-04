Affinion Group Adds Travel And Loyalty Industry Veteran, Thomas F. O'Toole, To Its Board Of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinion Group, a global leader in loyalty and customer engagement, today announced the appointment of Thomas F. O'Toole to its Board of Directors.

O'Toole is the Executive Director of the Program for Data Analytics at Kellogg, and Clinical Professor of Marketing, at the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University. His focus at Kellogg includes: connecting data science to business value creation, data-driven marketing, customer value management, digital business models and loyalty programs. He developed and teaches Kellogg's MBA course on Customer Loyalty strategy. O'Toole also serves as a Senior Advisor for McKinsey and Company.

"Tom is a great addition to our Board. His tremendous loyalty and travel industry experience, insights and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our loyalty and customer engagement business," said Todd Siegel, CEO of Affinion Group.

Prior to Kellogg, O'Toole was Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Vice President and President, MileagePlus of United Airlines, responsible for brand strategy, marketing, product development, ecommerce, digital channels, ancillary revenue, co-brand credit cards, customer data analytics, marketing systems, partnerships and other functions. MileagePlus was, at the time, the largest travel loyalty program, and the top-rated frequent flyer program, in the world.

Before United, O'Toole was Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Information Officer for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he was responsible for Hyatt's marketing, loyalty program, distribution, information technology and related functions worldwide.

O'Toole currently is a director of: Alliant Energy (LNT), Extended Stay America (STAY) and LSC Communications (LKSD). He is also a director of Brand USA, the nation's public-private partnership to market travel to the USA.

"I am pleased to join the Board of Affinion Group," said O'Toole. "Affinion Group's robust platform, content, delivery systems and analytics make it a leader in loyalty management and customer engagement. The company's business potential is compelling. I look forward to contributing to Affinion Group's vision, strategy and growth."

About Affinion Group

Affinion is one of the world's leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions companies servicing over 68.7 million consumers with approximately 2,900 client partner relationships and over 40 years of experience as of December 31, 2018. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for our leading clients around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel, and internet commerce sectors. Based in Stamford, Conn., the Company has approximately 3,100 employees located across the globe. For more information, visit www.affinion.com.

