Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces it has Rebranded to cxLoyalty

STAMFORD, Conn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinion Group, a leading global provider of loyalty and customer engagement solutions, today announced it has rebranded to cxLoyalty.

cxLoyalty provides programs and solutions that enable leading financial services, retail, e-commerce, travel, hospitality, and telecommunications brands to connect and engage with their customers and expand the value of their customer relationships.

The new brand speaks to the Company's focus on unparalleled customer experiences that drive brand advocacy, and lead to loyalty.

Through its proprietary technology platforms, broad range of content, frictionless customer service capabilities, and leading data and analytics, cxLoyalty designs, administers and fulfills loyalty programs and customer engagement solutions that drive results.

Todd Siegel, cxLoyalty's CEO commented, "Over the last few years, we have reshaped our business to focus on providing the best possible loyalty and engagement solutions to our clients. This rebrand is the manifestation of our investment in technology, content, data and analytics, service delivery and of our position in the market. We are excited to consolidate and expand our offerings and continue to grow as a strategic partner to our clients and prospects."

About cxLoyalty

cxLoyalty is a leading loyalty and customer engagement solutions company servicing 70 million consumers with approximately 3000 client & marketing partner relationships and over 40 years of experience. We design, administer and fulfill loyalty and customer engagement programs that strengthen and expand the value of relationships for brands around the globe, including many of the largest and most respected companies in the financial services, retail, travel, and telecom industries. Based in Stamford, Conn., cxLoyalty has approximately 3100 associates in 19 countries. For more information, visit www.cxloyalty.com

SOURCE cxLoyalty

Related Links

http://www.cxloyalty.com

