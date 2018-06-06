Affinion Insurance Solutions, OnApproach Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership enables Affinion, a leading provider of marketing and insurance administration expertise to financial institutions and other partners, and OnApproach, an industry leader in providing big data and analytics solutions for credit unions, to offer streamlined marketing execution, expanded marketing potential and enhanced reporting capabilities.

"We've built our reputation on equipping our clients with innovative marketing solutions that strengthen their brand and engage their members," said Andrea Heger, group vice president of client services of Affinion Insurance Solutions. "This partnership with OnApproach will enable our clients to better structure their data, which enhances our best-in-class class marketing solutions."

As a result of the collaboration, credit unions will have access to Affinion's marketing expertise, brand-building solutions and customer engagement strategies and OnApproach's analytics and reporting capabilities. Coupled with Affinion's partnership with Acxiom, a leading provider of marketing technology services, credit unions can access and activate their data to expand their base and better service their members.

"Our primary goal is to provide all credit unions with the ability to transform their data into actionable goals," said Paul Ablack, CEO, OnApproach. "It is imperative for credit unions to leverage data and digitally transform their business models in order to keep up with the ever-changing expectations of today's members. In partnering with Affinion, we are able to reach more credit unions to enhance their data capabilities and ensure a more successful future for the credit union movement."

In addition, Keith Richmond, director of client reporting and analytics at Affinion, will speak about Affinion's capabilities at the annual AXFI Conference that takes place June 10-13 in Minneapolis. Richmond will help lead a breakout session, "Collaborative Analytics: Leveraging External Data Using a Data Lake," on June 11 at the event, the premier forum for credit union analytics, innovation and cybersecurity.

About Affinion Insurance Solutions

An industry pioneer with over 45 years of experience, Affinion Benefits Group ("Affinion Insurance Solutions") is a leading provider of marketing and insurance administration expertise to financial institutions and other partners. Affinion Benefits Group founded the customer appreciation program in 1979, which is widely marketed today, to provide a "thank you" benefit that enhances loyalty with financial institutions and provides valuable coverage for their consumers. Today, they are committed to delivering optimal marketing and industry-leading response rates with strong insurance carrier partnerships and a robust product suite. Affinion Insurance Solutions is the brand behind their clients' brands, enhancing partners' customer affinity through relevant products and creative direct marketing strategies. These solutions work together to strengthen consumer engagement, increase brand loyalty and generate predictable and sustainable non-interest income for their clients. Products include Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Simplified Issue Term Life, Graded Whole Life, Hospital Accident Plan, and Recuperative Care Plans. For more information, visit www.affinioninsurancesolutions.com.

About OnApproach

OnApproach is the only CUSO dedicated to credit union success through a collaborative analytics ecosystem. By providing a secure and frictionless data experience, OnApproach empowers credit unions to take full control of their own data and their own futures. We exist to serve the credit union movement with technology and expertise required for the digital transformation of the industry business model. OnApproach's collaborative ecosystem enables communities of users, data scientists and application developers focused on analytics innovation. For more information, visit www.onapproach.com.

