Affinity Bands Continues Rapid Market Expansion and Ongoing Addition of World's Most Recognizable Brands

TROY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Bands, the industry leader in customization of wearable tech, today announced that since launch of its original collegiate line of products two years ago, the company has experienced 500 percent month-over-month growth that continues to accelerate. This ongoing momentum reflects significant market opportunity in wearables and the ever-growing demand for smart watch personalization. According to Neil Cybert (9to5Mac), Apple wearables shipped 60 to 70 million units in 2019, and are on pace this year to outsell the entire Swiss watch industry.

Product introduction highlights from Affinity Bands this past year include:

Successful introduction of debossed bands compatible with Apple's smart watch

Launch of Made-in-the- U.S.A. leather smart watch bands

leather smart watch bands Introduction of Major League Baseball branded products

Innovative dual pin quick-release silicone sport band compatible with all smart watch brands

Branded Airpods pro case covers for all licenses

The addition of Hi-Tec branded products to its offerings

"With a growing portfolio of brand partnerships and unique designs, we are well-positioned to continue delivering an ever-growing collection of stylish wearables for customers' tech devices," said CEO David Schowalter. "Affinity Bands serves as a bridge that brings together the world's most recognized sports, fitness and lifestyle brands with the technology people are using (smart watches, fitness trackers, and home technology assistants), allowing consumers to merge their personal relations with their favorite tech."

With more than 200 active licenses and over 10,000 unique products, Affinity Bands continues to grow its portfolio of brand relationships that include bands for game time (NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS) and direct licenses with the NCAA, fraternities, sororities, U.S. military, and a growing portfolio of lifestyle brands including Gold's Gym and Realtree.

Key products include:

Smart watch bands

Customized wraps for smart home tech (Amazon Echo, Google Home)

Customized Apple Airpods cases

More than 10,000 product SKUs, with brand licenses and unique designs being added daily

Affinity Bands (www.affinitybands.com) leads the charge toward personalization of smart watches and wearable tech, giving consumers the ability to make their tech unique to their individual interests. The company collaborates with a wide range of brands, teams, and organizations to expand their reach and awareness through high-quality, branded wearable accessories and is committed to using only top-quality materials and cutting-edge production methods to provide an exceptionally refined product.

