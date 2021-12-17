Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market to Grow by USD 435.21 Mn | Increasing Research and Development in Biopharmaceuticals to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The affinity chromatography reagents market report is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the dominating region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the affinity chromatography reagents market in North America.

View our sample report for more insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenge

The affinity chromatography reagents market is driven by the increasing research and development in biopharmaceuticals. Affinity chromatography plays a key role in the purification of biopharmaceuticals. It is also responsible for a considerable portion of downstream processing efforts, which involve time and cost. Hence, there is consistent pressure to improve the productivity and efficiency of the process. There have been several developments in large-scale chromatography processes in the market. These include the development of new resin properties, such as enhancing Protein A for use in capturing mAb, implementing single-use technologies, exploring the continuous potential of chromatography on a commercial scale, and the increasing use of automation. The rising focus on new technologies will lead to market growth during the forecast period.

One of the major challenges faced by the affinity chromatography reagents market during the forecast period will be the stringent regulations regarding purity standards. Regulatory authorities across the world have compelled reagent manufacturers to maintain purification standards for quality assurance of biological reagents used in affinity chromatography. The reagents of affinity chromatography are used in sensitive processes such as antibody purification, clinical assays, and bridging assays, which require high purity. Thus, compliance with purity standards is important for manufacturers. The critical nature of the development of protein-based therapeutics necessitates high purity standards for the maintenance of sample quality. Variance in regulatory standards across countries makes the compliance process challenging for chromatography reagent manufacturers. This hinders the production of biologic-based affinity chromatography reagents, thereby hampering the growth of the market.

To learn about more key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Some Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.



AMS Biotechnology ( Europe ) Ltd.

) Ltd.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.



Danaher Corp.



Kaneka Corp.



Merck KGaA



Sartorius AG



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Tosoh Corp.



Waters Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Pharmacovigilance Market by Service Provider and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pharmacovigilance market share is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Download Free Sample Report

The pharmacovigilance market share is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Cell Surface Markers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cell surface markers market share is expected to increase by USD 10.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40%. Download Free Sample Report

Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 435.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Kaneka Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Waters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio