Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market to grow by USD 478.16 million from 2022 to 2027 | The adoption of automation in affinity chromatography drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The affinity chromatography reagents market size is estimated to increase by USD 478.16 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 9.35%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The adoption of automation in affinity chromatography. The labour-intensive and time-consuming nature of manual procedures in protein purification and manufacturing has posed a significant challenge. In addition, the complexity and cost of many liquid chromatography-based systems have hindered efficient operations. To address these issues, manufacturers are increasingly turning to automated solutions for affinity chromatography. These automated systems offer several advantages, including lower costs and ease of use. Notable solutions in this space include GE's AKTA Chromatography Systems, Bio-Rad Laboratories' Profinia Protein Purification System, and Agilent Technologies' AssayMAP Affinity Purification Solution. This shift towards automation has led to the emergence of protein purification techniques that are both rapid and reliable, ensuring high analytical precision and quantitative recovery. Consequently, this trend is anticipated to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market 2023-2027

The Affinity Chromatography Reagents report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed below -

Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Helena Laboratories Corp., Kaneka Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Regis Technologies Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Tosoh Corp.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (Analytical chromatography reagents and Preparative chromatography reagents), end-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, Food and beverage industry, Cosmetic industry, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The analytical chromatography reagents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Analytical chromatography reagents find pivotal applications across various domains, encompassing both industry and academia. Their roles encompass separation processes, quantification, and the identification of chemical or biological compounds. Notably, the analytical chromatography reagents segment holds significant importance within pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage manufacturing. For instance, market leader Merck KGaA offers an array of analytical products, including gas chromatography solutions for pesticide residue testing and trace analysis. Given the widespread utility of analytical reagents, their pervasive application is anticipated to be a driving force behind market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Major Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market Challenges

The high cost of resins used in affinity chromatography is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The utilization of expensive resins for column lining is a notable contributor to the overall cost of affinity chromatography procedures. These resins commonly consist of agarose beads coupled with capturing proteins like Protein A and G. The advanced resins come at a substantial price point, typically ranging from USD 11,000 to USD 12,000 per liter. Moreover, entrapping resins employed in affinity purification find application in protein synthesis and antibody manufacturing, accounting for a significant portion, around 25% to 30%, of the total procedure cost. Given these cost-intensive aspects, it is anticipated that these factors could act as hindrances to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to account for 40% growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that will shape the market during the forecast period. The global affinity chromatography reagents market in North America is being notably propelled by several key factors. Moreover, the presence of numerous major affinity chromatography reagent manufacturers further supports the market's expansion. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in the region has witnessed an augmented adoption of affinity chromatography reagents, primarily attributed to the growing approval of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies within the United States . Collectively, these factors are anticipated to drive substantial market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the affinity chromatography reagents market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the affinity chromatography reagents market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the affinity chromatography reagents market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of affinity chromatography reagents market companies

Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 478.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Helena Laboratories Corp., Kaneka Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Regis Technologies Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Tosoh Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by End-user Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

