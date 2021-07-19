Affinity Creative Amplifies Women's Empowerment Message for The Cycles Gladiator Wine Brand

Inspired by women's empowerment, Cycles Gladiator derives its name from the Gladiator Company, a 19th-century bicycle manufacturer based in Le Pré-Saint-Gervais, France. To honor the spirit of the brand's figurehead, the iconic woman flying on her bicycle, Cycle's leadership wanted to update the brand's website design and user experience to mirror the company's influential wine label and support women's equality.

Affinity Creative magnified the powerful theme of the Cycles Gladiator brand—both on and off the website.

"With the help of Affinity Creative Group, the Cycles Gladiator brand celebrates a contemporary wine culture that is uncontrived and genuine. We believe in women taking back their agency and reveling in that empowerment, and we're thrilled to finally make that a priority throughout the entire Cycle's brand image." - Adam LaZarre, Founding Winemaker of Cycles Gladiator & Director of Winemaking for Wine Hooligans.

The wine brand owners wanted a total digital revamp with a strong foundation, supporting their creative brand assets, both old and new. The Affinity Creative team rose to the challenge and developed a cohesive visual style and digital tone with meaningful messaging.

After establishing a robust brand personality framework, the Affinity Creative team updated the brand's logo, typography, and supporting elements, while retaining strong, existing brand equities. Thus, the agency magnified the powerful theme of the Cycles Gladiator brand—both on and off the website—effectively promoting a female-empowering message of self-love, confidence, and liberation.

The agency's brand strategy groundwork also informed and inspired the production of 'evergreen' media content for the brand's digital channels beyond Cycles Gladiator's new website. From a modern interpretation of Belle Epoque poster typography, colors, and textures to the use of candid female-focused imagery, new digital assets reflect the iconic cycling maiden's brand values of sincerity and energy.

A seamless UX completes the digital package, with compelling lifestyle photography and dynamic video components. All elements merge perfectly to inspire wine lovers to "join the movement" and represent the brand's late 70s California vibe with a confident nod to modern-day women's empowerment.

About Wine Hooligans: Wine Hooligans was founded in 2013 by Dennis Carroll. With the goal of bringing artisan wines made by passionate winemakers to market, Wine Hooligans' mission is to champion wines of exceptional quality at an accessible price. Visit https://winehooligans.com for more information.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit: Affinitycreative.com or call 707.562.2787.

Photos: Click here

SOURCE Affinity Creative Group

Related Links

https://affinitycreative.com/

