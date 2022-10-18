MARE ISLAND, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Creative Group and Shannon Family of Wines are honored to be selected as Grand Winners in the International Awards Associate's NYX Video Awards.

Affinity's brand film for Shannon Family of Wines, entitled "Project Ovis," won top honors in the Commercial & Marketing – Cinematography/Videography category.

Affinity Creative Group & Shannon Family of Wines Win a Grand Videography Award for "Project Ovis" Brand Film Shannon Family of Wines, Photography by Affinity Creative Group Clay Shannon, Photography by Affinity Creative Group

"Project Ovis" chronicles Founder Clay Shannon's vision and mission to transform his 1,000-acre Northern California mountain vineyard into a completely sustainable and regenerative organic farming system to combat the effects of climate change.

For nearly 30 years, Shannon has blazed his own trail, bucking convention to find a better way to farm and make wine at his Lake County, California vineyards. Sustainability isn't a philosophical concept or selling point – it's how the Shannon family lives and operates their businesses.

"When it comes to any digital needs, Affinity just gets it. It was an incredible process to work on Project Ovis together and bring the Shannon Family of Wines' message of sustainability to life. We could not be happier with Project Ovis, our updated website, and the stunning photography and videography that was created to bring it all together." – Brett Scallan, Vice President of Marketing, Shannon Family of Wines.

About Shannon Family of Wines: Shannon Family of Wines was founded in 1996 in Lake County, CA, and has been dedicated ever since to making top-quality wines at affordable prices. Their high-elevation vineyard sites are sustainably farmed to preserve the natural habitats of local wildlife. The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, High Valley, Old Pearl, OVIS, Pistol Grip, Playtime, Urgency, Vigilance, Shannon Ridge, and Shannon Reserve. For more information on Shannon Family of Wines, please visit shannonfamilyofwines.com or call 707.994.9656.

About Affinity Creative Group: Affinity Creative Group helps clients create immersive brand experiences that generate engagement, loyalty, advocacy, and most importantly, results. Our creative services include brand strategy and positioning, digital marketing and 360°/omnichannel campaigns, website design and development, social media strategy and content development, packaging design, product and brand naming, brand filmmaking and storytelling, product and lifestyle photography, and shopper marketing//retail activation. Simply put, if it matters to your brand, it matters to us. For more information, or to schedule a conversation, please visit affinitycreative.com , or reach out to us anytime at [email protected].

