Affinity Creative Launches 'Build Your Buck Shack' Campaign for Shannon Family of Wines

MARE ISLAND, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Creative Group partnered with Shannon Family of Wines (SFW) to launch the "Build Your Buck Shack" omnichannel campaign. The campaign features a sweepstakes where one grand prize winner will have their own home bar designed by one of two renowned DIY influencers, Nate Halverson and Tayrn Whiteaker , along with a generous gift card to make it all happen. The "Build Your Buck Shack" campaign comprises digital marketing, a campaign microsite, retail and on-premise activation, influencer marketing, social media content and advertising, photography, and video.

Build Your Buck Shack Sweepstakes, Affinity Creative Group & Shannon Family of Wines Shannon Family of Wines' Microsite, Build Your Buck Shack

What is a Buck Shack? The original Buck Shack was a 100-year-old hunting shack nestled deep in the vineyards of Shannon Family of Wines, located in Lake County, California. SFW remodeled and restored the weathered tin structure into a rustic bar where its team can gather after a long day working in the vineyards to unwind, share stories, and exercise bad judgment. Inspired by everything the Buck Shack represents, Buck Shack wines go hand-in-hand with close friends, good times, and no regrets.

"One key to a successful campaign is a sweepstakes that is a direct expression of the brand's personality. 'Build Your Buck Shack' offers anyone the chance to create a space in their own homes where they can gather with friends and family, and truly be themselves. The huge response shows that the chance to win your own custom-designed home bar is resonating powerfully. After all, who wouldn't want their own Buck Shack?" – Christopher Hayes , Creative Director, Affinity Creative Group.

Running through September 30, 2022, to date the omnichannel campaign and sweepstakes have garnered almost 15,000 entries and a significant increase in social media engagement, interest and followers for Shannon Family of Wines, all contributing to burgeoning awareness and enthusiasm for the Buck Shack brand and its ultra-premium, no pretense, bourbon barrel-aged wines.

"We're excited to introduce Buck Shack wines to new consumers across the country. This omnichannel campaign covers all the bases with point-of-sale support, a fun and engaging campaign microsite, incredibly talented DIY artisans and influencers like Nate and Taryn, and the sweepstakes. We're thrilled with the current results and can't wait to see what the next few months will bring." – Brett Scallan , Vice President of Marketing, Shannon Family of Wines.

About Shannon Family of Wines: The Shannon Family of Wines is committed to preserving their land, not only for the great vineyard sites but also for the bear, elk, mountain lions, eagles, and other creatures which live there. Of their approximately 2,500 acres, only about 45% have been converted to vineyards. The balance of the land has been preserved for the wildlife which wanders through the property from the expansive wilderness areas adjoining the ranches. The vineyards were carefully planned out, leaving corridors open to migrating animals, protecting sensitive nesting areas, and will be 100% Certified and Organically farmed this year.

About Affinity Creative Group: Affinity Creative Group helps clients create immersive brand experiences that generate engagement, loyalty, advocacy, and most importantly, results. Our creative services include brand strategy and development, digital marketing and 360°/omni-channel campaigns, website design and development, social media strategy and content development, packaging design, product and brand naming, brand filmmaking and storytelling, product and lifestyle photography, and POS displays/retail activation. Simply put, if it matters to your brand, it matters to us. For more information, or to schedule a conversation, please visit affinitycreative.com , or reach out to us anytime at [email protected].

