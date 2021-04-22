Affinity Creative Launches Earth Month Glamping Sweepstakes for Redwood Empire Whiskey

MARE ISLAND, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueling their desire to create a month-long Earth Day celebration, Redwood Empire Whiskey called on Affinity Creative Group to develop a 360-degree campaign bringing together the whiskey brand and its reverence for nature.

The Sonoma County-based company, Purple Brands, launched the Redwood Empire Whiskey label in 2017 to create a series of high-class whiskeys that pay homage to the company's roots in the Northern California Coast––home of the giant California Redwood trees.

Redwood Empire Whiskey's Earth Month With A Redwood Microsite Redwood Empire's Retail Display, designed by Affinity Creative Group

Purple Brands and Affinity Creative collaborated on Earth Month With A Redwood, a promotional campaign to celebrate Earth Day, Arbor Day, and the birthday of esteemed naturalist John Muir. This campaign augments the ongoing initiative with Trees For The Future , an organization responsible for planting over 200 million trees since 1989. Redwood Empire Whiskey has committed to planting one tree for every bottle sold, and through this partnership, has planted over 225,000 trees to date.

Earth Month with a Redwood is a connected campaign spanning physical and digital touchpoints to promote its dedication to sustainable practices and love for the great outdoors. The creative agency delivered a complete campaign strategy, creating retail and point-of-sale materials, a dedicated Earth Month microsite, and a 30-day social media campaign.

By utilizing QR codes across in-store and on-premise materials, as well as paid and organic social media efforts, the campaign's goal is to drive traffic to the dedicated microsite while educating and incentivizing consumers to enter the Redwood Glamping Experience Sweepstakes.

Along with virtual mixologist demonstrations, exclusive cocktail recipes, and tips for sustainable living practices, this campaign will culminate in a random drawing with one Grand Prize winner being awarded airfare and an all-expenses-paid weekend trip for two to Sonoma County, where they'll partake in a once in a lifetime luxury glamping experience that includes accommodations and meals set amidst the majestic redwoods as well as a VIP tour of the historic Redwood Empire distillery.

"The team at Affinity Creative is going above and beyond to over-deliver on KPIs for Redwood Empire's Earth Month campaign. Affinity is flexible in adapting to an expanded project scope and integrating their innovative concepts to make the campaign more meaningful to our target consumers." - Dave Trebilcock, Director of Brand Marketing, Purple Brands.

In the first twelve days of the month-long campaign, the Earth Month sweepstakes has had over 7,800 entries, and the Redwood Empire subscriber list and social media followings on Facebook and Instagram have shown exponential growth. Thoughtful design, innovative social content, and engaging in-store and digital promotion has led the campaign to immediate success.

The Glamping Experience Sweepstakes is legal in 35 states and can be entered via QR Code in-store or by visiting the https://earthmonth.redwoodempirewhiskey.com/ website. Entrants must be over 21, and no purchase is necessary. You can also follow the new content each day on Facebook and Instagram (@RedwoodEmpireWhiskey).

About Purple Brands: Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is dedicated to creating extraordinary wine and distilled spirits experiences including nationally branded, custom, and private label wines for major U.S. and International retailers and restaurateurs. Purple Brands completed its distillery and began production in 2015. Its Redwood Empire Whiskey label and Benham's Gin are sold nationally. For more information, visit Purplebrands.com, Benhamsspirits.com, or redwoodempirewhiskey.com.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit AffinityCreative.com .

