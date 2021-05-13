Affinity Creative Rebrands Napa Valley's Brandlin Estate

MARE ISLAND, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the heart of Napa Valley's famed Mount Veeder AVA, Brandlin Winery has been renamed Brandlin Estate, with the help of Affinity Creative Group. Brandlin Estate's parent company, Two Estates Wine Collective (formerly known as Cuvaison Estate Wines), engaged the agency to accomplish the rebranding program that included new packaging and wine labels, as well as a redesigned website.

Packaging Design and Website by Affinity Creative Group Before & After Packaging Design for Brandlin Estates's Cabernet Sauvignon

Dan Zepponi, president and CEO of Two Estates Wine Collective, explains, "Brandlin Estate is a more appropriate and meaningful moniker, as it honors the continuation of the Brandlin family's legacy, while underscoring our commitment to crafting luxury, mountainside, estate-grown wines. We also saw this moment as an opportunity to refresh the brand presentation and all key points of customer interaction. Affinity Creative Group was the obvious choice to accomplish this important task, as they have deep category experience, savvy market understanding, and they deliver superb creative work."

With the goals of generating awareness of the name change and amplifying the storied history of the Brandlin Estate, Affinity Creative Group developed new branding with a look and feel that is elegantly understated, while commanding attention from every angle.

Brandlin Estate's crisp new packaging system features a modern reinterpretation of the winery's previous mountain logo. Artfully rendered as a geometric representation of Mount Veeder, the agency used embossed parallel lines and patterns to subtly suggest mountain vine rows.

"The new mountain icon pays homage to the vision and dedication required to grow grapes on Mount Veeder's challenging mountain terrain. Illustrated in a contemporary style, this new key visual element combines with classic typography to create a label that is fresh but timeless," says, Cynthia Sterling, creative director, of Affinity Creative Group.

Affinity further leveraged this distinctive design device as an animated micro-interaction on the newly developed website. The subtle, unique attributes of the new mark, and its use throughout the site, help carry brand consistency through all essential points of customer interaction with Brandlin Estate. The Affinity digital team ensured a sleek and refined user experience on any device by creating the Brandlin Estate website with a mobile-first optimization approach. The sleek, intuitive interface features the Brandlin heritage story, details on the 95-year-old estate vineyard, and information on the exclusive wine portfolio, which is accompanied by a flawlessly implemented e-commerce system.

Brandlin Estate launched its updated packaging in May 2021, leading with the 2018 Brandlin Estate Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon national release. The new website and online wine shop are now active at https://brandlinestate.com.

About Two Estates Wine Collective: Two Estates Wine Collective is an independent, family-owned Napa Valley wine company. Established in 1969, with the founding of Cuvaison winery in Napa Valley, today Two Estates Wine Collective also includes Brandlin Estate on Mount Veeder. With an estate program that includes Cuvaison's historic Los Carneros vineyard, which features over 200 planted acres largely devoted to Chardonnay and Pinot, and the 49-acre Brandlin Vineyard on Mount Veeder, which is primarily planted to Cabernet Sauvignon and other red Bordeaux varieties, Two Estates Wine Collective focuses on ultra-premium, estate-grown wines. For more information, visit cuvaison.com and brandlinestate.com.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. For more information about Affinity Creative Group, please visit: AffinityCreative.com or call 707.562.2787.

Photos: Click Here

Media Contact: Carolyn Schwartz, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 7075622787

SOURCE Affinity Creative Group