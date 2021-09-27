Affinity Creative Tapped by Shannon Family of Wines To Forge a Better Website

MARE ISLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannon Family of Wines, a spirited winery in the North Coast region of California, realized that although their business was growing, it was time to take the brand to the next level. With this in mind, they called Affinity Creative Group to position the brand for the future and bring it to life through a new website.

"Affinity has given us a powerful website that truly tells our story and brings Lake County to consumers everywhere." Tweet this Shannon Family of Wines website, designed by Affinity Creative Group.

For nearly 30 years, founder and president Clay Shannon has blazed his own trail, bucking convention in favor of finding a better way to farm and make wine at his Lake County mountain vineyards. At the heart of this tenet is the organization's commitment to the land. Sustainability isn't a philosophical concept or selling point – it's how the Shannon family live their lives and run their businesses. So much so that they were recently awarded the prestigious 2021 California Green Medal Environment Award.

Now, equipped with a newly developed website from Affinity Creative Group, the Shannon Family of Wines mantra will reach an even wider audience for this pioneering, nation-wide brand and stable of extraordinary wines.

Clay Shannon remarked "Affinity has been an incredible partner in our brand-building journey. They understood early on that we're a different type of winery and a different type of organization. We're reimagining viticulture and winemaking as we convert our operations into a completely sustainable ecosystem. Affinity has given us a powerful website that truly tells our story and brings Lake County to consumers everywhere. We couldn't be happier."

The new website celebrates Clay's belief in 'forging a better way' - leading with the land and producing incredible wines in an earth-first way. Like the organization, the site is bold, honest, and not bound by convention. It also includes an updated visual system and voice. The online experience, complete with photography captured by Affinity, highlights the stunning Lake County mountain location and its range of hospitality options, while providing consumers with access to a range of award-winning wines.

The site features a powerful anthem film created by Affinity, showcasing the ethos of the Shannon Family of Wines team. It also introduces Project Ovis - the transformation of the winery's operations and vineyards into a completely sustainable and regenerative organic farming system to combat the effects of climate change.

With a mission to encourage exploration, education and interaction, the fully custom-designed website employs the best of UX and UI design, as well as powerful e-commerce technology to scale the brand's direct-to-consumer (DTC) efforts.

Shannon Family of Wines is pioneering change and forging a better way. Affinity is thrilled to have partnered with them to introduce an exceptional online experience that celebrates this remarkable vision and make it available to the world.

About Shannon Family of Wines: Shannon Family of Wines was founded in 1996 in Lake County, CA, and has been dedicated ever since to making top-quality wines at affordable prices. Their high-elevation vineyard sites are sustainably farmed to preserve the natural habitats of local wildlife. The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, High Valley, Old Pearl, OVIS, Pistol Grip, Playtime, Urgency, Vigilance, Shannon Ridge, and Shannon Reserve. For more information on Shannon Family of Wines, please visit shannonfamilyofwines.com or call 707.994.9656.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. Please visit affinitycreative.com for more information.

